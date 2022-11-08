Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Chris Kyle’s family gives back to the Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) —The family of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, visited Waco, Thursday evening for their Veterans Day Fundraiser event at Painting with a Twist. For the past six years, Painting with a Twist in Waco has been partnering up with the Kyle family to raise funds for military veterans, first responders, and their families.
WacoTrib.com
Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter
Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas
Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
108-year-old shares how to live a long life
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — At 108 years old, Ms. Dorothy Redifer knows a few things on how to live a fulfilling life. Redifer just celebrated her 108th birthday on Nov. 6th. Her care takers at Stony Brook of Copperas Cove dressed her door up to celebrate. She's never driven...
KWTX
Central Texas nonprofit launches campaign to expand their efforts to end homelessness
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit chosen as a TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion in 2022 has a mission to end homelessness in the Heart of Texas and has big plans to expand its efforts as they launch a campaign to raise $100,000 this year. The Heart...
fox44news.com
Car shows for good causes
WACO / WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Two car shows taking place in McLennan County this Saturday are both supporting good causes. Waco’s One Fellowship Church is hosting their Fall Festival, which includes I-35 Legends hosting a car show to bring in canned goods for the local food bank. Attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles by donating cans to the trunk.
KWTX
Veterans in Central Texas look forward to the Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, not letting the chance of rain stop them today
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas Veterans look forward to the annual Veterans Day Parade in Waco every year, and, despite the high rain chances and cold weather, many veterans will be parading down Austin Avenue come rain or shine. “The parade is not about us being in a...
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
KWTX
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
KWTX
Killeen honors active duty and retired veterans with “Hometown Heroes” banners in historic downtown
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Historic Downtown is continuing with its long-awaited revitalization efforts. Fort hood is a major part of what makes the Killeen area so special. Because of that, the city is paying its respects to some of the service members in a new series they call...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
KWTX
Vacant Marlin VA hospital purchased
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin has finally been purchased after five years of trying to revitalize the building. Merkabah Incorporated has bought the building and will spend around $5,000,000 to turn the former hospital into a specialty group. The specialty group will include acute...
Groesbeck alum named Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year
San Angelo Independent School District congratulated Central High School teacher Sarah Sloan Willis was named the Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Willis is a 2008 Groesbeck High School graduate and the daughter of Larry and Glyn Sloan, of Groesbeck. Willis was selected as teacher of the year in May during the annual end-ofyear District celebration. Willis teaches English III and English to Students of Other Languages II. Willis was one of 20 teachers vying for the title. As a finalist, she was invited to attend a complimentary weekend ceremony celebrating the top 40 recipients in Texas, held at Austins Kalahari Resort in...
KWTX
Louisiana man extradited from Las Vegas for human trafficking of a minor in McLennan County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Louisiana man has been booked into the McLennan County Jail after an investigation yb the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Christepher Menson, 59, has been charged with trafficking of a minor after being extradited from Las Vegas, Nevada. Menson has been charged...
KWTX
Propositions to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in Killeen, Harker Heights appear to be headed for passage
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in the Central Texas cities of Killeen and Harker Heights on Tuesday voted on Proposition A, a ballot measure that would decriminalize possession of less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use and not allow law enforcement officers to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
KWTX
Dual veteran owned Red White and Moo dairy farm, in Troy, bottles and sells their own milk
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Red White and Moo Dairy Farm in Troy is anything but in short supply of milk. The veteran owned farm is no stranger to dairy cows. What’s new is that recently the pair began selling the milk directly to the community. It all started...
KWTX
Gov. Abbott announces $13.1 Million Grants To Texas Military communities including Killeen
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program for military communities in the state. The grants will assist military communities that may be impacted by any future...
KWTX
Classroom Champions: Axtell’s Karis Dieterich
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Axtell’s Karis Dieterich. Karis is the valedictorian, and a standout runner on the cross-country team with big goals ahead of her. Congrats, Karis Dieterich!
KWTX
Baylor University names research lab after a late student
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
