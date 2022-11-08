ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox44news.com

Chris Kyle’s family gives back to the Waco community

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) —The family of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, visited Waco, Thursday evening for their Veterans Day Fundraiser event at Painting with a Twist. For the past six years, Painting with a Twist in Waco has been partnering up with the Kyle family to raise funds for military veterans, first responders, and their families.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter

Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
WACO, TX
THATLUCKYDOGMEDIA

The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas

Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
WEST, TX
KCEN

108-year-old shares how to live a long life

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — At 108 years old, Ms. Dorothy Redifer knows a few things on how to live a fulfilling life. Redifer just celebrated her 108th birthday on Nov. 6th. Her care takers at Stony Brook of Copperas Cove dressed her door up to celebrate. She's never driven...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Car shows for good causes

WACO / WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Two car shows taking place in McLennan County this Saturday are both supporting good causes. Waco’s One Fellowship Church is hosting their Fall Festival, which includes I-35 Legends hosting a car show to bring in canned goods for the local food bank. Attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles by donating cans to the trunk.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
US105

Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time

We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

New restaurant hoping to bring Woodway community together

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Owners of a new restaurant in Woodway are hoping their unique menu, complete with traditional steakhouse favorites, wines from around the world and fresh seafood flown in weekly from Hawaii, will not hit the spot for diners but also provide a place for community. Oak &...
WOODWAY, TX
KWTX

Vacant Marlin VA hospital purchased

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin has finally been purchased after five years of trying to revitalize the building. Merkabah Incorporated has bought the building and will spend around $5,000,000 to turn the former hospital into a specialty group. The specialty group will include acute...
MARLIN, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck alum named Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year

San Angelo Independent School District congratulated Central High School teacher Sarah Sloan Willis was named the Region 15 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Willis is a 2008 Groesbeck High School graduate and the daughter of Larry and Glyn Sloan, of Groesbeck. Willis was selected as teacher of the year in May during the annual end-ofyear District celebration. Willis teaches English III and English to Students of Other Languages II. Willis was one of 20 teachers vying for the title. As a finalist, she was invited to attend a complimentary weekend ceremony celebrating the top 40 recipients in Texas, held at Austins Kalahari Resort in...
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Axtell’s Karis Dieterich

AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Axtell’s Karis Dieterich. Karis is the valedictorian, and a standout runner on the cross-country team with big goals ahead of her. Congrats, Karis Dieterich!
AXTELL, TX
KWTX

Baylor University names research lab after a late student

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
WACO, TX

