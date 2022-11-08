Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
WISH-TV
Cause of fire that killed Twin Lakes high schooler & mother, ruled ‘undetermined’
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — The official cause of a house fire that killed a high school junior and her mother has officially been ruled “undetermined.”. The house fire happened in February and took the lives of a Twin Lakes High School junior, 17-year-old Mya Thompson, and her mother, Stephanie Thompson.
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
Wayne Township investigators share images of person connected to apartment arson case
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are looking for help to identify a person connected with a suspected arson fire that occurred on Oct. 14, 2022, at the Center Point Apartment Homes, located at 6710 Hollow Run Drive on the west side of Indianapolis.
WTHR
Delphi Murders Investigation | Arrest Special
Six years after two girls went missing, a man has been arrested for their murders. A closer look at the timeline, as well as more on Richard Allen's back story.
‘I throw myself at the mercy of the court’: Man arrested in Delphi murders asks for public defender
The man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case has asked for a public defender. According to court documents filed this week, Richard Allen asked the court to provide him with a defense attorney. Prior to the request, Allen had signaled his intention to hire private counsel. Indiana State Police announced Allen’s arrest on […]
Lafayette man, 73, dies from injuries in fight on Halloween
A homicide investigation is underway after a 73-year-old Lafayette man died from injuries he suffered during a fight on Halloween, police say.
wbiw.com
IMPD arrests man in connection to shooting at Oasis Church over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement where multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband.
IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said. Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Suspect In Deadly Shooting At Funeral Is Ex-Husband Of Victim’s Wife
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspected assailant in a deadly shooting Saturday at a church on the city’s northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim’s wife, court documents reveal. A probable cause affidavit alleges the 32-year-old suspect shot Alan Turman, 42, while the latter was attending a funeral for his mother-in-law. Turman was with his mother when he […]
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
1 critically injured in shooting on Indianapolis' near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person early Thursday. Officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue, just before 1 a.m. They found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
Father recalls family deaths 10 years after Richmond Hill explosion
John Longworth recalls what he was told by a fire department chaplain hours after he arrived in the vicinity of his son’s house: ”’Well, 8340 was at the epicenter of the blast, and we do believe there is at least one body there.’”
WANE-TV
ISP: Expired plate stop turns to two-person drug bust
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County. According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Missing 24-year-old woman and 3-month-old son, last seen on Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman and her 3-month-old son. IMPD is searching for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son Paris Hayes Jr. who were both last seen on Monday, Oct. 31. They were both was last...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office rolls out smartphone app
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office recently launched a smartphone application. Users can check the jail roster and sex offender registry, as well as submit tips and request public records, among other features. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith hopes to add real-time crime data as the next feature. The...
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
WTHR
