Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

IMPD arrests man in connection to shooting at Oasis Church over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement where multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said. Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Suspect In Deadly Shooting At Funeral Is Ex-Husband Of Victim’s Wife

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspected assailant in a deadly shooting Saturday at a church on the city’s northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim’s wife, court documents reveal. A probable cause affidavit alleges the 32-year-old suspect shot Alan Turman, 42, while the latter was attending a funeral for his mother-in-law. Turman was with his mother when he […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Expired plate stop turns to two-person drug bust

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County. According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office rolls out smartphone app

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office recently launched a smartphone application. Users can check the jail roster and sex offender registry, as well as submit tips and request public records, among other features. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith hopes to add real-time crime data as the next feature. The...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
