Daily on Energy: An election shaped by Biden’s climate and energy policies

Washington Examiner
Trump national security adviser warns China could attack Taiwan within two years
Former national security adviser Robert O'Brien warned that China could attack Taiwan during President Joe Biden's administration while it perceives the United States as "weak." During a keynote address at the Grand Strategy Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, O'Brien responded to the increased tension between China and Taiwan and...
Washington Examiner
China says it doesn’t care about US midterm elections after FBI accused it of election meddling
The Chinese government claimed it didn’t care about the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and that it believed the vote outcome should be decided by Americans following the FBI’s contention that Beijing ramped up its election influence efforts in 2022. The FBI and cybersecurity experts recently agreed...
Washington Examiner
Only victorious 'Triple Threat' member intends to carry her Border Patrol message to Congress
MCALLEN, Texas — Three Texas Latinas who had hoped to become the Republican version of Democrats' "Squad" came out of the election splintered after a surprising turn of events that killed their chances of heading to Washington together. The trio lost two races in which candidates had claimed they...
Cop27: protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as climate summit’s focus turns to farming – live
As the UN climate conference reaches the end of its first week, activists around the world are calling for stronger climate action
Washington Examiner
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Washington Examiner
Crimea, politics, and why Russia had to retreat from Kherson
Russia has announced that its deputy governor of Kherson province, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car crash. Whether this is a car crash of the normal kind or a "he fell out of a window" incident is unclear. Regardless, the announcement wasn't the toughest admission Moscow made on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene promises leadership after GOP blows election
Against the backdrop of the Republican Party’s colossal failure to live up to its preelection hype, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised today to challenge GOP leaders to “get the job done.”. As predictions of a big GOP victory in the House fizzled last night, revealing the weakness of...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin swats Trump: 'That’s not the way I roll'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin held fire in his response to former President Donald Trump's outburst against him on Truth Social. Underscoring his busy schedule, Youngkin mirrored the playbook of many Republicans often caught in Trump's ire, saying he didn't see the former president's fiery post and emphasizing his focus on bringing people together.
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Washington Examiner
Trump says he 'sent in the FBI' to save Ron DeSantis from election fraud in 2018
Former President Donald Trump claimed in a lengthy and unsubstantiated tirade Thursday night that while president, he "sent in the FBI" to save Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from election fraud. Trump claimed that the governor, who was just reelected on Election Day, was losing thousands of votes a day before...
Washington Examiner
Republicans reeling after Democrats poised to sweep control in Michigan
(The Center Square) – Matt Maddock's Facebook timeline photo is of him speaking while standing next to Donald Trump. Maddock, a GOP state representative from Michigan whose wife, Meshawn Maddock, is the co-chair of the state Republican party, had posted numerous times on social media about the Nov. 8 midterms.
Washington Examiner
Biden's lesson from the election is that he's doing a great job
It appears that President Joe Biden and his party are about to lose control of the House. Democrats did not suffer the political beating that everyone had expected. Biden's resultant attitude seems to be that he successfully fooled everyone with those grim lectures about democracy being on the ballot. As a consequence, he has announced that he will change "nothing" he has been doing.
Washington Examiner
Republicans flip New Jersey House seat
(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
Washington Examiner
Ousted Democratic campaign chairman slams AOC for attack on state party leadership
Ousted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday after she blamed the state's party leadership for the Republican victories in the midterm elections. Maloney, a Democratic powerhouse who lost to Republican challenger Michael Lawler, said Ocasio-Cortez failed to help the party...
Why China doesn't actually want to invade Taiwan
Biden and Xi are set to meet Monday. Both have incentives to talk up the possibility of a war over Taiwan. But neither actually wants one.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Washington Examiner
The Taiwan war may be the next world war
"This Ukraine crisis that we’re in right now, this is just the warmup," Navy Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, said at a conference last week. "The big one is coming. And it isn’t going to be very long before we’re going to get tested in ways that we haven’t been tested [in] a long time." Such analysis is not new, but for a serving admiral to voice it so openly is.
Washington Examiner
State Department refuses audit of $1B spent in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan
American taxpayers have spent more than $1 billion in Afghanistan since the botched withdrawal, yet the Biden administration is refusing to give an accounting of the funds to a government watchdog. The State Department says it will not comply with an investigation request by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan...
Ukrainian lawmaker reminds GOP of WWII lessons, no 'national security' without 'international stability'
A Ukrainian lawmaker urged Congress to remember the lessons learned from World War II and continue unifying support for Kyiv no matter which party takes majority control.
Washington Examiner
The Diplomatic Security Service is near breaking point
Part of the Department of State, the Diplomatic Security Service is a federal law enforcement agency responsible for various protective and investigative missions. Unfortunately, the DSS is near a breaking point. The critical challenge is a growing and sustaining list of people that the DSS must protect. The agency has...
