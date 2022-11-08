Read full article on original website
Denita Edwards, 59; incomplete
Denita Edwards, 59, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Croatan Ridge in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Melinda McCann, 73; incomplete
Melinda Jean McCann, 73, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 9,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Dorothy Mathisen, 95; incomplete
Dorothy Mathisen, 95, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Otto Johnson, 96; service November 19
Otto Johnson, 96, of the Merrimon Community of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mt. Tabor M. B. Church. The entombment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery. Arrangements are...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
Paul Pinto, 62; incomplete
Paul Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Robert Ferguson, 81; incomplete
Robert Ferguson, 81, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13
William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
Roberta Wilcutt, 73; service November 13
Roberta Wilcutt, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officiated by Rev. Kenny McCoy, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
Trace Reynolds, 86; service November 16
Trace Reynolds, 86, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 16th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Bratton. Interment, with military honors and masonic rites, will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Community Calendar – November 11, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
Wilson Twiford, 80; service Nov. 12
Lundy Wilson Twiford, 80, of Swansboro, died Monday, November 7,2022 at Carteret Healthcare. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00am at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Revs. Anthony Ralph and Robbie Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
Richard Smith, 73; service held
Richard Murphy “Dick” Smith, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home. The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Friday November 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. His celebration of life was held at the family home, 158 Smith Rd. in Atlantic, on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
Veterans Day program canceled
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to inclement weather, the Veterans Day program scheduled for today at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City has been canceled.
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
John McCullough, 77; service Nov. 18
Retired Judge John Douglas McCullough, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Doug McCullough grew up in Swansboro, graduated from Swansboro High School in 1963, attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and the University of South Carolina Law School. Judge McCullough...
Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction
NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
EDITORIAL: Veteran’s Day parade needs new perspective
Traditions need to be challenged from time to time in order to test their value to those who participate and benefit from them. That is the case with Carteret County’s annual Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Morehead City on the first Saturday in November. Is this a tradition that the county wants to continue?
Pine Knoll Shores Board honors Rep. McElraft for service to town, county, and state
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners Wednesday night honored state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle for her long years of service to the county and state in the N.C. General Assembly. The board, during its monthly meeting in the town hall, adopted a resolution...
