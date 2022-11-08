Few teams in the country look as imposing as the Andale Indians, who currently hold the nation's second-longest winning streak at 48 games. The last Indian loss came at the end of what is now six straight undefeated regular seasons, and that state championship stumble to Pratt is one of only two total losses in the six-year tenure of head coach Dylan Schmidt.

ANDALE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO