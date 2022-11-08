Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Hilarious footage emerges of Tiger's son Charlie BOMBING it past his peers
Charlie Woods may not have won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship with dad Tiger Woods on the bag but it does appear he can already bomb it way past his peers. Charlie sent the Internet buzzing with excitement earlier in the week when footage emerged of his swing with dad Tiger enthusiastically taking to his caddying duties at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana.
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Golf Digest
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf
Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
Golf.com
Why Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava Jr. were both caddying this week
In 1992, Fred Couples won the Nissan L.A. Open. The victory kicked off an electric run that defined the prime of his career; Couples, 32 at the time, finished runner-up the next week, then runner-up the week after that, then won the Nestle Invitational the week after that to get to World No. 1.
golfmagic.com
Report: Greg Norman set to be REPLACED as LIV Golf commissioner
LIV Golf League commissioner Greg Norman is set to be "moved upstairs" and replaced with the former chief executive officer of TaylorMade, according to a report by James Corrigan of The Daily Telegraph. It has been suggested that LIV Golf have already held discussions with Mark King, 60, who has...
WGMD Radio
Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, showing off his genes at Junior Golf National Championship
Tiger Woods‘ son may just have a future in professional golf. Charlie, 13, participated at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship at Koasati Pines Golf Club in Kinder, Louisiana, this week, and was turning heads not just because of his name, but because he clearly has his dad’s genes.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf's Cameron Smith "blackballed" from golf clubs by PGA Tour
Cameron Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs by the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf, according to the No Laying Up podcast. This revelation was made by Tron Carter citing "very credible sources" in a discussion about the remarkable year in professional golf and who they believe have "come out the worst".
Golf Digest
Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life
Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
golfmagic.com
Paulina Gretzky reveals NEW photos from Dustin Johnson wedding
Paulina Gretzky's wedding to Dustin Johnson looked simply ridiculous. Now we have been given an inside look on the big day after Paulina took to Instagram to post some photographs where one can only guess at just how much money was spent. If you didn't know, Paulina, 33, is the...
Golf Digest
Who actually holds the world record for most golf played in a year? It's worth a closer look
Six years ago I had the pleasure of playing alongside avid golfer Barry Gibbons. Only avid doesn’t even begin to describe this retired IBM VP of Sales. Barry doesn’t play rounds of golf, he devours them like his beloved tubs of chocolate ice cream. I met up with...
Golf.com
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
Golf.com
The ‘trusty’ 5-wood that’s helped rejuvenate this PGA Tour Champions player’s career
Beyond a putter, the most difficult clubs to get a tour player to change is their fairway woods, and with the way Champions Tour money-leader Steven Alker has played this season, his trusty 5-wood isn’t going anywhere. Alker talked about the club in a recent video posted to the...
Golf Digest
An appreciation of Mike Strantz's short but boundary-pushing career
Studying immense subjects can be a lifelong endeavor. The journalist Robert Caro has been chronicling the life of Lyndon Johnson since 1982, and he’s not yet finished. World War II still provides historians with inexhaustible sources of reflection, revision and debate. And Biblical scholars continue to make new discoveries and archeological connections centuries after the fact.
Golf Digest
The 4 best shots from Tony Finau's birdie rampage, ranked by stats
Tony Finau raced into the lead early during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, courtesy of an eight-under-par 62 that included run that saw him birdie seven of 10 holes and four straight between the seventh and 10th. It's always fun when an elite-level talent like Finau...
Golf Digest
Padraig Harrington shot 62 in Phoenix, but the best thing he did all day was buy beers for the gallery
Anybody who has spent time around pro golf for the last 20 years knows Padraig Harrington is one of the best blokes out there. He’s affable, thoughtful and always a little bit goofy—which makes for a combination that most people usually adore. He’s also had a very fine...
L.A.B. Golf Changing Conventional Putter Thinking
With putters designed to keep a square face at impact, L.A.B. Golf is making inroads with tech-curious amateurs and, unapologetically, LIV Golf players.
theScore
Report: LIV could replace Norman with ex-TaylorMade CEO
LIV Golf is looking into replacing Greg Norman as CEO with former TaylorMade CEO Mark King, according to The Telegraph's James Corrigan, per Yahoo Sports. If the replacement does happen, it could result in Norman moving into a different role at LIV Golf, according to the report. A spokesperson for...
Golf Digest
Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix
It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.
