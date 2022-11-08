ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Hilarious footage emerges of Tiger's son Charlie BOMBING it past his peers

Charlie Woods may not have won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship with dad Tiger Woods on the bag but it does appear he can already bomb it way past his peers. Charlie sent the Internet buzzing with excitement earlier in the week when footage emerged of his swing with dad Tiger enthusiastically taking to his caddying duties at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana.
The Spun

2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out

NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf

Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
Golf.com

Why Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava Jr. were both caddying this week

In 1992, Fred Couples won the Nissan L.A. Open. The victory kicked off an electric run that defined the prime of his career; Couples, 32 at the time, finished runner-up the next week, then runner-up the week after that, then won the Nestle Invitational the week after that to get to World No. 1.
LOUISIANA STATE
golfmagic.com

Report: Greg Norman set to be REPLACED as LIV Golf commissioner

LIV Golf League commissioner Greg Norman is set to be "moved upstairs" and replaced with the former chief executive officer of TaylorMade, according to a report by James Corrigan of The Daily Telegraph. It has been suggested that LIV Golf have already held discussions with Mark King, 60, who has...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf's Cameron Smith "blackballed" from golf clubs by PGA Tour

Cameron Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs by the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf, according to the No Laying Up podcast. This revelation was made by Tron Carter citing "very credible sources" in a discussion about the remarkable year in professional golf and who they believe have "come out the worst".
Golf Digest

Kirk Cousins purchases golf course, is living his best life

Oh, how the times have changed. Just a few months ago, things were pretty rocky for Kirk Cousins and his future in Minnesota. The 30-something was coming off of a disappointing season, facing quite a bit of naysaying. Yes, his stats were fine, but it seemingly became a fact that you couldn’t truly win with Cousins as a team leader. Trade ideas were being tossed out there as were accusations that he was drastically overpaid.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
golfmagic.com

Paulina Gretzky reveals NEW photos from Dustin Johnson wedding

Paulina Gretzky's wedding to Dustin Johnson looked simply ridiculous. Now we have been given an inside look on the big day after Paulina took to Instagram to post some photographs where one can only guess at just how much money was spent. If you didn't know, Paulina, 33, is the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Golf Digest

An appreciation of Mike Strantz's short but boundary-pushing career

Studying immense subjects can be a lifelong endeavor. The journalist Robert Caro has been chronicling the life of Lyndon Johnson since 1982, and he’s not yet finished. World War II still provides historians with inexhaustible sources of reflection, revision and debate. And Biblical scholars continue to make new discoveries and archeological connections centuries after the fact.
Golf Digest

The 4 best shots from Tony Finau's birdie rampage, ranked by stats

Tony Finau raced into the lead early during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, courtesy of an eight-under-par 62 that included run that saw him birdie seven of 10 holes and four straight between the seventh and 10th. It's always fun when an elite-level talent like Finau...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Report: LIV could replace Norman with ex-TaylorMade CEO

LIV Golf is looking into replacing Greg Norman as CEO with former TaylorMade CEO Mark King, according to The Telegraph's James Corrigan, per Yahoo Sports. If the replacement does happen, it could result in Norman moving into a different role at LIV Golf, according to the report. A spokesperson for...
Golf Digest

Bad at reading greens? Try this legendary putter's 5-step fix

It's quite fascinating that the most important part of good putting might not even be physical. Sure, it's important that you start your ball on your intended line, which rests on certain technical elements. But the real separator between good and bad putters comes in their judgement: their ability to read greens and to estimate the speed needed to hit the putt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy