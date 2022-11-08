Read full article on original website
Fewer Ballots Cast in Stutsman County, State
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were a total of 6,785 ballots cast in Stutsman County during the Nov. 8 General Election. 307 of those votes were cast at the American Legion in Medina according to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website. The total includes 1,365 ballots cast from early voting and 866 absentee ballots received.
Winter Storm Exiting North Dakota, Cleanup Begins
BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to our area is now exiting the state. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin is at the Bismarck National Weather Service office. He says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received more than that.
Families of Road Traffic Victims Invited to Day of Remembrance
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There have been hundreds of crashes on North Dakota roadways. Some of these are fatal, leaving family and loved ones in mourning. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has joined in a national effort to remember those who have lost their lives on North Dakota’s roads.
N.D. Soybean and Corn Production Up from 2021 Levels
(NDAgConnection.com) – Based on November 1 conditions, North Dakota’s 2022 soybean production is forecast at 203 million bushels, up 12% from last year according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area for harvest, at 5.65 million acres, is down 21% from 2021. Yield is forecast at 36 bushels per acre, up 10.5 bushels from last year.
Winter Storm Shuts Down Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – “I waited all year for this” said a young girl out shoveling snow with her grandfather in front of their home in Jamestown. Most people did not share that sentiment as the first significant snowfall of the season came in the form of a blizzard in our region.
Wednesday, November 9th Weather
TODAY: RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN IN SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA, MIXED PRECIP ELSEWHERE. FALLING TEMPS AND INCREASING NORTH WIND. ICE ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA. LOW 20S BY EVENING. WIND: NORTH 15 TO 30 MPH. TONIGHT: FREEZING RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW, WITH SNOW ACCUMULATION CENTRAL DAKOTAS. TEMPS...
Thursday, November 10th Weather
TODAY: RAIN, ICE AND SNOW FROM EAST TO WEST THIS MORNING. SLIPPERY ROADS, STREETS AND WALKWAYS. FALLING PRECIP WILL BECOME ALL SNOW THIS AFTERNOON. CLOUDY, AND WINDY WITH STEADY TO FALLING TEMPERATURES. WIND: NORTHEAST TO NORTHERLY 15 TO 25, GUSTING TO 45 MPH. TONIGHT: PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW IN THE...
Snow Estimates Continue to Vary As Winter Storm Hits
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As the first significant amount of snowfall hits North Dakota today, forecasters are still unsure where the most impact will be at this time. Significant snowfall is expected through Thursday into Friday morning. The National Weather Service reports gusty winds will result in blowing snow,...
