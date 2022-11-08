Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to business after cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood have begun after Hurricane Nicole made landfall to the north of the city. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high surf, heavy rain and strong winds.
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
WSVN-TV
Santa’s Enchanted Forest set to open after postponement amid Hurricane Nicole
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s popular Christmas theme park is set to open but at a new home. On Friday, at 6:30 p.m., it will host its 39th year on a 40-acre plot of land between Medley and Doral, along Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street. Santa’s Enchanted...
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
Click10.com
Dania Beach cleared of pedestrians as Hurricane Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – As tides continue to rise and Hurricane Nicole is expected to bring up to 4 feet of storm surge, beachgoers have finally cleared the area after surfers were seen riding the waves early Wednesday morning. Not much of the beach was left in Dania as...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents calm amid Tropical Storm Nicole, king tides flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages through the Bahamas to approach the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the weather before the rain hit Broward county beaches. Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Wednesday morning and they are set to stay...
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
Click10.com
South Florida surfers ride the waves as Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – While it’s not the safest idea, some South Florida surfers took advantage of the waves Wednesday in Broward County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast. “This is some of the worst waves I’ve seen in years,” one man on Dania...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, tourists endure high tides, flooding as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages the Bahamas and approaches the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the calm before the storm along Broward County beaches. Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Deerfield Beach on Wednesday morning; the rough...
WSVN-TV
Residents in Florida counties experience effects caused by Tropical Storm Nicole as it is set to arrive
(WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole is set to arrive in Florida, several counties in the northern part of the state are starting to experience some of the effects caused by the Nicole. In Palm Beach County, mostly white water and seafoam on the sand could be seen at Boynton...
Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches. At Fort Lauderdale beach, the water nearly reached the sidewalk. The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk flooded. Some local business owners on the famous walk decided to close for the day. The water came up so far on the beach at high tide that they had to move a lifeguard tower back as it was leaning forward. Some people out for a walk got nervous about it tipping over. One woman said she's never seen that happen....
WOKV.com
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida Early morning Wednesday, winds caused some transformers and batteries to explode in Miami. (NCD)
Click10.com
Hurricane Nicole: State Road A1A floods in some areas of Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida, rain storms and the high tide flooded parts of State Road A1A on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police officers closed the road from Northeast Ninth Street to Vistamar Street, just south of the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and feet away from the beach.
Click10.com
Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
WSVN-TV
Global Empowerment Mission sending supplies to Nicole-battered parts of Florida
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is ready to roll out help to those impacted by Hurricane Nicole. The Global Empowerment Mission on Thursday stepped in to provide aid to communities hit hard by the Category 1 system that has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. Workers...
