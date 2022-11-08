ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
LONGMEADOW, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

Connecticut Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl

Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Over 450 bags of drugs found during traffic stop in West Haven: PD

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested in West Haven for possessing more than 300 bags of fentanyl and other drugs. Police said on November 9, officers were in the area of Terrace Avenue and Glade Street for a stolen car investigation. Officers saw a car engaging in suspicious activity, and after a […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford man killed in shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington crash

BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, officials said. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. LifeStar was called to the scene before it was canceled. One other person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for...
BURLINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot

NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury

Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
WATERBURY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
GREENFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

2 Women Accused of Killing Waterbury Woman, Using Her Credit Cards

Two women are accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury woman and using her credit cards to make several purchases. Officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after family members of the victim, 34-year-old Shelly Stamp, found her unresponsive in her apartment, police said.
WATERBURY, CT

