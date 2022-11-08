Read full article on original website
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut
A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state. Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing. Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
Springfield man out on bail arrested for alleged shots fired incident targeting woman
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a shots fired incident that allegedly targeted a woman for the second time in the last three weeks.
americanmilitarynews.com
Connecticut Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl
Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Identify Suspect in Halloween Killing
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Waterbury on Halloween. Investigators say they have obtained an arrest warrant charging Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury, with murder. They say Rhodes shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Pellot on October 31. The shooting took place around 4...
Person Approached By Man, Woman Shot, Killed Near Hartford Intersection, Police Say
A Connecticut man was shot and killed after being confronted by a man and woman while walking on a city street. The incident took place in Hartford around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 2194 Main St. Hartford Police officers responded to the area on a report...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
Waterbury PD investigates shooting on West Main Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire. There were […]
Over 450 bags of drugs found during traffic stop in West Haven: PD
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested in West Haven for possessing more than 300 bags of fentanyl and other drugs. Police said on November 9, officers were in the area of Terrace Avenue and Glade Street for a stolen car investigation. Officers saw a car engaging in suspicious activity, and after a […]
Eyewitness News
Man attempts to steal car in Wallingford, flees when he finds baby inside
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said they responded to an attempted theft of a vehicle at a Citgo in Wallingford. At 7:20 a.m., Wallingford police said they received a call for an attempted vehicle theft in the area of 810 South Colony Rd. The call said an unidentified suspect allegedly...
News 12
Police: 4 men arrested for scheme involving using fake IDs to buy cars
Four people in Milford were charged after two of them attempted to buy cars with fake IDs, according to police. This incident happened Wednesday at Dash Cars. Two of the men involved attempted to buy cars, police say. The other two men are accused of driving one of the suspects...
Hartford man killed in shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police say they are investigating a homicide on Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Main St and Capen St around 8:30 p.m., and found the victim there. The victim, 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was unresponsive and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead on the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured in Burlington crash
BURLINGTON, Conn. — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Burlington, officials said. The crash happened Friday morning on Route 4 (Collinsville Road). Two cars were involved. LifeStar was called to the scene before it was canceled. One other person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for...
New Britain Herald
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads guilty to role in robbery, beating of New Britain pizza delivery man
Donovan Coombs, 23, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree failure to appear. The plea deal comes on the heels of Coombs previously indicating he was going...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating after teen assaulted, shot
NEWPORT — Detectives with the state police say they are investigating after a man was shot early this morning. Police were notified by North Country Hospital that a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound at around 6:45 a.m. The victim was identified as Kalil Laboy, 19,...
Eyewitness News
Man breaks into North Haven Walgreen’s cabinet, steals $2,000 worth of items
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man smashed his way into a cabinet at a pharmacy in North Haven and stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. The North Haven Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Walgreens on Washington Avenue. Police said the...
Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury
Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
westernmassnews.com
Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
NBC Connecticut
2 Women Accused of Killing Waterbury Woman, Using Her Credit Cards
Two women are accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury woman and using her credit cards to make several purchases. Officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after family members of the victim, 34-year-old Shelly Stamp, found her unresponsive in her apartment, police said.
