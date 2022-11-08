ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal

When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad

Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Brendan Rodgers plays down James Maddison injury worries

Brendan Rodgers says his decision to substitute England midfielder James Maddison after just 25 minutes in Leicester's final game before the World Cup was "just precautionary". The Leicester boss said Maddison, who was called up to England's squad for the Qatar tournament, had a sore knee. The 25-year-old opened the...
NBC Sports

Fulham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday as both teams aim to get back on track in the Premier League. Marco Silva’s Fulham have had a wonderful start to the season as the Premier League new boys have 19 points on the board but lost agonizingly at Manchester City last time out. Still, the Cottagers have surprised everyone and will want to head into the World Cup break on an even bigger high.
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech in Morocco squad with selection row settled

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been included in Morocco's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, two months after ending his 15-month exile from the national team. The 29-year-old had announced his international retirement in February after falling out with former Atlas Lions boss Vahid Halilhodzic, who was dismissed in August.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane

Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.

