SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
IShowSpeed Travels To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United v Aston Villa
YouTuber IShowSpeed is famous for his references about Cristiano Ronaldo but won’t get to meet his footballing idol.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Brendan Rodgers plays down James Maddison injury worries
Brendan Rodgers says his decision to substitute England midfielder James Maddison after just 25 minutes in Leicester's final game before the World Cup was "just precautionary". The Leicester boss said Maddison, who was called up to England's squad for the Qatar tournament, had a sore knee. The 25-year-old opened the...
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
Germany World Cup Preview: Redemption on the Mind
The 2018 World Cup was a national disaster for the Germans, who are back with a blend of stars old and new and an experienced manager tying it all together.
Wayne Rooney Says Erik Ten Hag Is The Right Manager For Manchester United
Wayne Rooney has said that Erik Ten Hag is the right manager for Manchester United. You can see what he has said below.
Manchester United Remain Interested In Porto Goalkeeper Diogo Costa
Despite the news that Diogo Costa has signed a new deal at Porto, Manchester United are still said to be interested.
NBC Sports
Fulham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday as both teams aim to get back on track in the Premier League. Marco Silva’s Fulham have had a wonderful start to the season as the Premier League new boys have 19 points on the board but lost agonizingly at Manchester City last time out. Still, the Cottagers have surprised everyone and will want to head into the World Cup break on an even bigger high.
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target
Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for a Liverpool midfield transfer target.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech in Morocco squad with selection row settled
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been included in Morocco's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, two months after ending his 15-month exile from the national team. The 29-year-old had announced his international retirement in February after falling out with former Atlas Lions boss Vahid Halilhodzic, who was dismissed in August.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
Manchester United To Face Burnley In Carabao Cup 4th Round
Manchester United have learned their fate for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following their win against Aston Villa.
Manchester United Have Made A Proposal To Resign Memphis Depay
Manchester United have made a proposal to resign Memphis Depay in the January transfer window.
Where To Watch Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup TV Channels & Live Stream
Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup this evening and heres where you can watch the game.
ESPN
Dortmund's teen sensation Youssoufa Moukoko deserves place in Germany World Cup squad full of surprises and heartwarming stories
ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae breaks down how the domestic league has built the foundation for Germany's World Cup squad, and he looks ahead to the round of fixtures that will close out the club calendar year. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.) We had known for...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
