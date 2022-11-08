Read full article on original website
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
South Bend Police recover fentanyl, cocaine from home on 27th Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit recovered a number of illegal substances from a home in the 700 block of S. 27th St. On Wednesday, police performed a search warrant on the home in relation to an investigation into possible drug activity in the area.
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
‘48 Hours’ to feature 34-year-old Southwest Michigan murder solved in 2022
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A 34-year-old murder in Southwest Michigan will be featured on television’s “48 Hours.”. Roxanne Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles home by her husband, Terry Wood, in February 1987. The case remained unsolved for decades. Then, in February, Michigan State Police...
"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman
(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
South Bend Fire investigates fire on South Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is investigating a structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Michigan St. Wednesday. At 3:28 p.m., crews were called to Denny Moon's Auto Tech for the fire. One person was inside at the time. According to officials on scene, he...
South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns. The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search...
Fugitive Friday for November 11, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features William Winters, Raymond Angotti, Orlando Bradley Jr and Jamie Melendez. William Winters is wanted for robbery resulting in bodily injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for violating a court order for the original conviction of robbery. Orlando Bradley Jr. is wanted for failing to appear...
Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
Parents want answers after adult son was critically injured in Indiana house explosion
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, an explosion leveled a house in Lake Station, Indiana.Trapped under the debris was aa severely injured man, and that man's parents are now fighting to get a better understanding of what caused the house to explode.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Dale Heintz Jr. – the man who was injured in the house explosion on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station – remains at the University of Chicago Medical Center four weeks later. He has undergone three surgeries after suffering burns over his hands and face.Meanwhile, his parents are still looking for clarity...
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station
It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $200. William Winters is wanted for Robbery resulting in Bodily Injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for Violating a Court Order...
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot off East Michigan Boulevard Tuesday morning, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 9:41 a.m., dispatch received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot...
Two arrested in large fentanyl bust in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested following the seizure of about 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl, police say. 63 year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46 year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr. both of Elkhart, were arrested in possession of the pills outside a restaurant on Main Street in Elkhart, Indiana.
