Cornell suspends frat parties after students report sex assault, ‘roofies’

Cornell University has pulled the plug on all fraternity parties and social events after receiving reports over the weekend that one student was sexually assaulted and at least four others were “roofied.”

The alleged crimes took place at off-campus residences affiliated with fraternities active at the Ivy League college in Ithaca, New York, Cornell President Martha Pollack and the vice president of student and campus life, Ryan Lombardi, wrote in a joint statement released Monday .

“Like you, we are outraged and saddened,” the statement read. “We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations.”

Cornell’s Interfraternity Council held an emergency meeting Sunday after learning of the alleged sexual assault and drugging incidents, and voluntarily decided to temporarily suspend all frat parties effective immediately.

Pollck and Lombardi wrote that they “fully support this necessary pause.”

Social events will not be allowed to resume until fraternity leaders put in place “stronger health and safety plans,” they added.

A crackdown on parties at Cornell followed incidents of drugging reported to police. Universal Images Group via Getty

The crackdown on parties followed alerts sent out by campus police about four incidents that took place between Sept. 24 an Nov. 3 in which students reported being “incapacitated” after drinking “little to no alcohol” during social gatherings held off-campus.

An alleged victim claimed they were given the date-rape drug Rohypnol, commonly known as “roofies.”

Campus police sent a separate alert Sunday after a student reported being sexually assaulted at an off-campus event between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The reports of sexual assault and drugging are being investigated by campus police with assistance from Ithaca authorities.

“All found responsible will be held accountable,” the statement from Cornell promised.