Parolee Arrested in Petaluma After Standoff with Police
A parolee is behind bars following a standoff with police in the parking lot of a shopping center in Petaluma. Police were called to the Plaza South Shopping Center at about six o’clock Thursday night. Daniel Rauer is accused of chasing a woman into a store, then assaulting her after she dialed 911. The woman has a restraining order filed against Rauer. She then managed to lock herself inside a room. He was arrested after running out of the store and trying to drive away in his pickup truck. Rauer was tasered after fighting with the officers who moved in to arrest him.
Parolee arrested Thursday night following standoff in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA -- A 36-year-old Santa Rosa parolee was arrested Thursday evening on various charges after having a standoff with police in Petaluma where he chased after and assaulted a woman who had a restraining order filed against him.A Petaluma police department spokesperson said the incident began at about 6 p.m. at the Plaza South Shopping Center when police received a 911 call from a business in the shopping center with the woman screaming for help. Police learned from the woman that a man had chased her in the store. The victim used the store's mobile phone to call police ....
Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
DUI Checkpoint Set for Friday Somewhere in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police will conduct a DUI checkpoint tomorrow night from 6 PM to 2 AM at an undisclosed location. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Impaired driving isn’t just caused by alcohol but also by medicinal and recreational drugs. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Newly released bodycam video shows Fairfield officers shoot at suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot. Around […]
DA clears police officers who shot Vallejo woman’s suspected killer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was shot in the head and still clinging to life when she was dumped onto the side of a road in a bag. Details of a horrifying 2020 homicide were released in a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as prosecutors announced that […]
Santa Rosa HS students arrested for detonating firework on campus
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three Santa Rosa High School students were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly brought a firework to school and set it off. The Santa Rosa Police Department said all three students were 15-year-old boys. Police were called to the school at 10:35 a.m. for reports of people believing they heard […]
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
DA will not press charges in 2020 Richmond police shooting
RICHMOND - The use of force by police resulting in the 2020 death of Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was "reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Thursday. Vallejo police received a call about a missing woman, who was last seen with Barraza, at about 8 a.m. on April 16, 2020. A family member of the missing woman said they confronted Barraza, 24, about her whereabouts, to which Barraza allegedly said "something bad" happened to the 29-year-old woman. Barraza then allegedly got into his vehicle and fled...
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
Motorcycle crash kills 20-year-old Livermore man
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A Livermore man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The name of the man killed was Hamza Salih, 20, an official with the coroner's bureau said. Salih was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he may have lost control of the bike, CHP spokesperson Officer Adib Zeid said. CHP officials received a call at 4:10 p.m. about the crash. Salih's bike hit the center divider and he was ejected from it into the eastbound lanes, where a vehicle hit him, Zeid said. Salih died before he could be treated at a hospital. Neither alcohol nor the weather appear to have played a role in the crash, Zeid said.
Man Seriously Injured After Street Racing Crash in Santa Rosa
A man is in serious condition following a street racing crash in Santa Rosa. The driver of an Infiniti sedan slammed into a tree after going off the road early Wednesday morning. Police say he suffered major injuries to his head and upper body after losing control while driving at 100-miles-per-hour. The man is in stable condition and is expected to survive. The other driver involved in the street race is still on the loose.
One arrested in connection with Oakland business robberies
Police have arrested one person in connection with a series of robberies at a business in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Jury convicts Clearlake Oaks woman of first-degree murder in ex-boyfriend’s killing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A jury on Thursday convicted a Clearlake Oaks woman of first-degree murder for the fatal July 2021 shooting of her ex-boyfriend. Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson, 58, is facing decades in prison following the verdict, handed down in Judge Andrew Blum’s courtroom on Thursday afternoon. The...
Court Date Set for Man Charged in Ukiah Toddler’s Death
A man facing charges in connection with the death of a 13-month-old boy in Ukiah has a court hearing set for December 19th. The hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence for Edward Two Feathers Steele to stand trial. The toddler was found dead after being left near railroad tracks in August. The boy and his two-year-old brother were in the suspect’s care at the time. The older brother was hospitalized after also being found near the railroad tracks, but has since recovered. The 33-year-old Steele remains behind bars after pleading not guilty to second-degree murder and child cruelty charges last month.
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
3 hospitalized, 14 displaced after car crashes into San Francisco building
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck a building on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department told KRON4. The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street. The car struck another vehicle and a building, the San Francisco Police Department said. […]
Man convicted of murder for hire in 2016 killing
(BCN) — A federal jury convicted an Oakland man of murder for hire in a 2016 killing in East Oakland. Burte Gucci Rhodes, also known as Moeshawn, was found guilty Friday in a federal court in San Francisco for his involvement in the murder of Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux, 28, on March 22, 2016, according […]
