If you’re a basketball fan and child of the millennium, then you remember ‘NBA Street Vol. 2.’ One of the greatest sports video games ever made, ’NBA Street Vol. 2’ took the template laid by its predecessor—essentially ‘NBA Jam’ but 3D—and improved on it in every way, adding a bevvy of playable NBA icons, unforgettable courts, a killer soundtrack, and, of course, a seemingly bottomless quiver of hip-dislocating moves. While by no means the flashiest maneuver, “Off The Heezay” was one of the game’s most useful and satisfying tricks, allowing players to bounce the ball off opposing players’ heads at the press of the button, linking combos and humiliating your opponent all at once. It was arcade basketball perfection and now, thanks to the Memphis Hustle’s Darnell Cowart, it’s actual basketball perfection as well. Take it away, big fella.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO