Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
Parolee arrested Thursday night following standoff in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA -- A 36-year-old Santa Rosa parolee was arrested Thursday evening on various charges after having a standoff with police in Petaluma where he chased after and assaulted a woman who had a restraining order filed against him.A Petaluma police department spokesperson said the incident began at about 6 p.m. at the Plaza South Shopping Center when police received a 911 call from a business in the shopping center with the woman screaming for help. Police learned from the woman that a man had chased her in the store. The victim used the store's mobile phone to call police ....
ksro.com
DUI Checkpoint Set for Friday Somewhere in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police will conduct a DUI checkpoint tomorrow night from 6 PM to 2 AM at an undisclosed location. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Impaired driving isn’t just caused by alcohol but also by medicinal and recreational drugs. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
ksro.com
Suspected Identity Thief Faces More Charges After Crash in Santa Rosa
An identity theft suspect is behind bars after crashing his vehicle in Santa Rosa. Police say Jesse Salter crashed into a pole early Sunday morning, then left his vehicle behind and walked away. He was arrested at his apartment less than a half-hour later. Salter was initially wanted for no-showing court to face forgery and identity theft charges. But, now he’s facing more charges, because police found two-ounces of meth inside his vehicle and believe he was planning to sell it.
ksro.com
Three Students Cited for Fireworks at Santa Rosa High
Three Santa Rosa High School students have been cited on suspicion of setting off a firework on campus. Two 15-year-old boys are accused of lighting the firework on Thursday morning, and a third is accused of bringing it to school. Most of the campus was evacuated following reports of an explosion. The firework was lit outside, near the school’s south gym. No one was injured and no damage was reported.
mendofever.com
Vehicle vs Pedestrian, Assault/Battery – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.08.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash in Cloverdale
A man is behind bars and facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly DUI crash in Cloverdale. A passenger was thrown from the suspect’s vehicle after he crashed into a tree on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the suspect and another passenger ran away from the scene following the crash. The suspected driver already has multiple misdemeanor DUI convictions dating back seven years.
ca.gov
Chester Maintenance Employees Help Save Woman and Missing Dog After Terrifying Crash
A Ukiah woman is feeling extra thankful that several District 2 Maintenance employees were in the right place at the right time after a terrible car crash left her and her dogs stranded at the bottom of an embankment for over seven hours. According to Susanville CHP, Tina Milberger was...
mendofever.com
Upset Customer At Location, Dog Has Been Barking For Days – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.06.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Speeding car smashes into tree before stopping in Santa Rosa parking lot, driver extracted
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Emergency responders in Santa Rosa extracted a driver from his car after he drove into a tree at a high rate of speed and landed in a nearby parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Rosa police.Officers received reports of a crash near Highway 12 around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived at the parking lot of a Safeway near Calistoga Road to find a wrecked a black Infiniti sedan with the driver, still conscious, trapped inside."Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma Life Support arrived and quickly worked to extricate the driver and solo occupant of...
mendofever.com
Shots Fired Window Hit, Employee Under The Influence – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.04.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Jury Finds Albion Man Guilty of Raping Three Women
The following press release was issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday with guilty verdicts and a true finding “across the board” against the trial defendant. Defendant Anthony William Oakley, age 30, of Albion, was found guilty...
ksro.com
City of Santa Rosa Switching Alert Systems
Santa Rosa will stop using Nixle to send residents alerts. Starting December 16th, the city will switch to a service called Civic Ready for official emergency alerts, public safety alerts, and news. You can sign up for the new service online at srcity.org/CivicReady. Nixle will stay active until next month. While the service is free, messaging charges may apply, depending on your carrier’s service plan.
ksro.com
Judge: Lawsuit Against Dominic Foppoli Can Proceed
A Sonoma County judge is tentatively allowing a civil lawsuit against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli to move forward. Seven women are suing Foppoli and his winery. The women accuse Foppoli of sexual assault and abuse. An attorney for Christopher Creek Winery tried to have some of the legal claims filed against the business thrown out, but on Wednesday, the judge denied the effort. Among other things, the women want orders prohibiting Foppoli from coming within 100-yards of them, and from releasing information about them, including photos, videos and recordings.
Santa Rosa doctor convicted after patient overdosed and died
SANTA ROSA -- A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former physician with illegally prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances, United States attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.Thomas Keller, 75, was convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical need, prosecutors said.The jury was unable to reach a verdict on six additional counts.Prosecutors said Keller was a Santa Rosa resident and a licensed physician who ran a pain management practice in Santa Rosa when he was indicted in 2018.Keller was accused of repeatedly prescribing the opioid oxycodone and other strong and addictive drugs to his patient in doses that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and that was not for a legitimate medical need.Evidence at trial showed Keller prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol to a woman who overdosed and died, according to prosecutors.
mendofever.com
California Attorney General’s Office Kicks Back the Case of Noble Waidelich to DA Eyster
The state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday it has turned down Mendocino County District Attorney Dave Eyster’s bid to be recused from deciding whether ousted Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich should be prosecuted on a woman’s sexual assault complaint. Eyster in late September attempted to hand off...
mendofever.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
ksro.com
Local Officials in Egypt for COP27 Conference
Several Sonoma County officials are in Egypt representing the North Bay at this year’s United Nations climate conference. Those attending the COP27 conference include Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward, along with officials from Sonoma Water and The Climate Center. They plan to speak about what they’ve learned dealing with disasters like wildfires, and discuss how they’re working to reduce the North Bay’s carbon footprint. The two-week conference started last Sunday.
mendofever.com
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
ksro.com
Recap of Local School District Races: Amie Carter Will be the New County Superintendent
We can call some of the local school district races. Amie Carter will be the next Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools getting 72 percent of the vote. Her opponent, Brad Coscarelli, had dropped out of the race a few months ago. His name was still on the ballot. Roxanne McNally and Omar Medina are winning their races for Santa Rosa City School board. And school board member David Patrick Nagle is losing his spot on the West Sonoma County Union High School District. Debbie Ramirez is leading Nagle by nearly 10 points.
Comments / 1