Mary Isabelle Hoenes
Mary Isabelle Hoenes, 66, of Riverton passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2022 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Gym, 618 E Fremont Avenue, Riverton, Wyoming. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 3520 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming. Fellowship will follow the interment at S. Margret’s Gym to Celebrate the Life of Isabelle Hoenes.
Wanda Mae “Metty” Wilson
Wanda Mae “Metty” Wilson, 85, passed away October 30, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, Wyoming. Metty was born July 23, 1937, to Frank and Katherine Foster in Wilson, Wyoming. Metty is a descendant to Elijah “Uncle Nick” Wilson, who is well known for being an early pioneer in the Jackson Hole valley. She worked various jobs in the Jackson area, including for her parents when they owned the Beaver Valley Ranch. In 1957, she married Glen Douglas Wilson in Jackson. Together they had 5 children and resided mainly in the Wilson and Jackson area. In 1973, the family moved to the Pavillion area where they farmed and Metty held various jobs in the county, eventually retiring from the Wind River School District after many years of driving school bus. The couple divorced later in life and Metty moved to Riverton where she lived for the remainder of her life.
Chorissa Marney Dickinson
No services will be held at this time for Chorissa Marney Dickinson, 40, who passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Commerce City, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Chorissa was born on April 21, 1982, daughter of Louis A. Dickinson and Jodie...
Gary “Chaw” Miller
Gary “Chaw” Miller, 80, of Riverton passed away at his home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors. Gary Allen Miller was born on March 18, 1942 in Wheatland,...
Louis Philip “Rocky” Hurtado
Louis Philip “Rocky” Hurtado, 82, of Arapahoe passed away at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Louis Philip Hurtado was born on November 17, 1939 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Philip “Tito” and Verna (Barge) Hurtado. He grew up in the Fort Washakie area and attended schools there.
Brenda Kaye Brown
Brenda Kaye Brown, 62, of Lone Bear Lane in Ethete, made her journey to the other side on November 6th 2022 in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by family. She was brought into this world by her loving parents Ervin Brown Sr. and Laverne Black-Brown on October 3, 1961 in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Brenda was raised on the Arapaho Ranch for many of her younger years, where she later became a cook for numerous years and loved every day of it. She found much joy being in the Owl Creek Mountains whether it was for hunting, camping or just enjoying the days in the mountains. Brenda also had many other interests, which included telling her stories about bigfoot, stargazing on a good night and on occasion you would find her in the casino with a huge smile on her face but what she cherished the most was spending quality time with her family and friends, making memories. Brenda had spent the majority of her life being a homemaker, a job she took very seriously. She had taken it upon herself to help raise many of her nieces and nephews, who were all very fond of her and shared precious moments with her. She had a special place in her heart for each and every one of her nieces and nephews that she had taken in as one of her own. She had also taken in Carlie Jo (james) Beydler, Corey Beydler and her special Grandson Elvis, she raised them as her own children and loved them very much.
Kathy Sue Foote
No services will be held for Kathy Sue Foote, 70, who passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, WY. Cremation has taken place. Kathy was born on June 23, 1952, daughter of Earl Leonard, Jr. and Betty Jane (Elliott) Leonard in Canton, Illinois. She married...
Fremont County School Boards Election Results
FCSD#1 – Lander: Karen Harms, 2,190; Jared Kail, 2,136; Mike McConnell 1,950 and Aileen Brew 1,805. FCSD#2 – Dubois: Chris Sabatka 631; Lauri Yaracz 531; Shawn Hess 514; and Erin Miller 471. FCSD#6 – Wind River: Dawn Leonhardt 447; Van Hill 345; David P. Befus 305 and Lora...
Jan Harrison
Jan Harrison, 85, passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Per her request there will be no services. Jan was born on the kitchen table in the hills of Kentucky on February 10, 1937 to Robert and Louise Perry. In 1954 the whole family loaded up, including her grandma and a dog with everything they owned and headed to Blythe, CA in August. After a year in Blythe her parents bought an A&W Root Beer Stand in Perris, CA.
Final numbers from Lander’s Spike Out Cancer game
Last month the Lander Valley Lady Tigers played their final home game at LVHS and they did so dressed head-to-toe in pink while their fans in the stands matched their colorful expression throughout the bleachers. That’s because it was the Lady Tigers’ first-annual ‘Spike Out Cancer’ game dedicated to fighting breast cancer and other forms of cancer.
New Mayors, New State Representative & New County Commissioner chosen in Tuesday’s Balloting
Fremont County voters turned out at the polls Tuesday with 13,734 ballots cast. There were some surprises, an upset and a return to the status quo in other races. Municipal races were the most hotly contested with Riverton, Hudson and Dubois electing new mayors while incumbent mayors in Lander, Shoshoni and Pavillion held on to their positions.
How Fremont County Voted on Tuesday: It WAS a Red Wave here
Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese issued a statement at the courthouse Tuesday night on the election returns. Her statement reads:. “Results at 7 p.m. are always unofficial. However, with the potential of write-in races, there will be questions on how the results will be handled. Unofficial results will be as always, the candidates on the ballot will be reported on election night. Write-in vote totals will be reported, but we will not know what the write-in votes are for on election night.
Wednesday Weather: Cold Today, Snow Showers Tonight
A wintery day for many with snow showers to the west, cold temperatures in the north and windy conditions in the south. Snow showers will spread eastward tonight into Thursday. The weekend looks mainly dry with below normal temperatures. Today’s highs in the low-to-mid 20s for Thermopolis and Worland, the low 30s for Dubois, the upper 30s for Riverton and Shoshoni and low 40s for Lander and Jeffrey City. Today’s expected snowfall is less than an inch across the Wind River and Bighorn basins with four inches predicted for Dubois.
Cold for Thursday, Show Showers Ending; Dry and Cold for the Weekend:
Today will be a rather cold day today with scattered snow showers. Showers will become less numerous through the day and end tonight. Friday into the weekend looks mainly dry and cold before the next chance of snow moves in for Sunday night and early next week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s for Dubois, Lander, Riverton Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, with the upper teens at Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the mid to upper single digits in Dubois, Worland and Thermopolis, with the low teens in Jeffrey City, Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.
Transient man found dead in Riverton may have died of exposure
RIVERTON, Wyo — A 52-year-old male transient was found deceased on the afternoon of Monday, November 7, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log released on November 8. The man, whose name was not shared in the report, was found in the 1100 block of Main Street...
East Pavillion Water Delivery Funds to Cisterns Has Been Exhausted
A $400-Thousand program to provide clean drinking water to residents living in the East Pavillion Gas Field has spent its last penny according to the North Ocean Lake Water Association. The funds were authorized by former Governor Matt Mead in 2014 after water wells were found to be tainted in the gas field, which lies some distance away from the Town of Pavillion. The town’s water is fine, coming from a different aquifer, and the town’s water has been the source supplied to those with cisterns. The program was projected to last between eight and nine years, and the funds finally ran out this fall, nearly on projections.
