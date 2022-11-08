Brenda Kaye Brown, 62, of Lone Bear Lane in Ethete, made her journey to the other side on November 6th 2022 in Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by family. She was brought into this world by her loving parents Ervin Brown Sr. and Laverne Black-Brown on October 3, 1961 in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Brenda was raised on the Arapaho Ranch for many of her younger years, where she later became a cook for numerous years and loved every day of it. She found much joy being in the Owl Creek Mountains whether it was for hunting, camping or just enjoying the days in the mountains. Brenda also had many other interests, which included telling her stories about bigfoot, stargazing on a good night and on occasion you would find her in the casino with a huge smile on her face but what she cherished the most was spending quality time with her family and friends, making memories. Brenda had spent the majority of her life being a homemaker, a job she took very seriously. She had taken it upon herself to help raise many of her nieces and nephews, who were all very fond of her and shared precious moments with her. She had a special place in her heart for each and every one of her nieces and nephews that she had taken in as one of her own. She had also taken in Carlie Jo (james) Beydler, Corey Beydler and her special Grandson Elvis, she raised them as her own children and loved them very much.

