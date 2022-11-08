ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Council names Mike and Judy Boyce as East Cobb Citizens of the Year

ATLANTA (November 10, 2022) – The Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Area Council has selected Mike and Judy Boyce as its 2022 Citizens of the Year. The Citizen of the Year Awards honor individuals whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding award recipients are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations. The 2022 East Cobb Citizen of the Year award was presented today at the East Cobb Area Council breakfast at Indian Hills Country Club.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Clark wins Georgia State House District 100 seat

Republican incumbent David Clark was victorious in his bid for reelection as the District 100 Georgia State House Representative in the 2022 midterm election. District 100 covers the area in northwest Gwinnett County and a small portion of eastern Forsyth County. Coverage stretches from Suwanee up to the Woodbridge area of Flowery Branch. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 100th district house seat was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has expanded and shifted north. Dewey McClain was the previous District 100 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 109 seat.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: from reports issued Wednesday November 9, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Election Night results – November 8, 2022

The midterms are finally over, and the Board of Elections finished faster than in years past. It ended with the need for another Run-Off vote for Probate Judge, and potentially one for the U.S. Senate. Election night results for Polk County were completed before 10 p.m. for the full precinct tally. Here’s the results from […] The post Election Night results – November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast: Friday, November 11, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possible thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. The expected high is near 67 degrees. It is expected to be mostly cloudy tonight, with an overnight low of around 51 degrees. A wind advisory continues for the area due...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy