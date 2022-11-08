Read full article on original website
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
City of Marietta accepting applications for Post 3 Civil Service Board appointment
The City of Marietta announced that applications and resumes are being considered for appointment to Post 3 of the city’s Civil Service Board. The details are in the announcement on the city’s website, reprinted below:. “MARIETTA – The Marietta City Council will consider an appointment to the Civil...
Lane closures on I-75 in Marietta overnight Friday and daytime on Saturday and Sunday
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that contractors for the department will install lane closures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on I-75 this weekend in Marietta. These closures are related to an ongoing bridge preservation project on I-75 at three locations in Cobb County and one location in Fulton County.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Council names Mike and Judy Boyce as East Cobb Citizens of the Year
ATLANTA (November 10, 2022) – The Cobb Chamber’s East Cobb Area Council has selected Mike and Judy Boyce as its 2022 Citizens of the Year. The Citizen of the Year Awards honor individuals whose impact through the years will be recognized and regarded with pride throughout the area as a role model. These outstanding award recipients are chosen for their definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she have made their community a better place to live. Awards are given based on local area nominations. The 2022 East Cobb Citizen of the Year award was presented today at the East Cobb Area Council breakfast at Indian Hills Country Club.
Clark wins Georgia State House District 100 seat
Republican incumbent David Clark was victorious in his bid for reelection as the District 100 Georgia State House Representative in the 2022 midterm election. District 100 covers the area in northwest Gwinnett County and a small portion of eastern Forsyth County. Coverage stretches from Suwanee up to the Woodbridge area of Flowery Branch. Prior to 2020 redistricting, the 100th district house seat was designated as the area west of Lawrenceville. Under the redrawn district lines, the zone has expanded and shifted north. Dewey McClain was the previous District 100 representative and renewed his bid in the midterm, running for the District 109 seat.
With a significant lead in the unofficial count, Mableton might become a city
The count is unofficial, and there are still uncounted absentee ballots, but the “yes” vote on Mableton cityhood has a significant lead. The numbers below are from the votes counted by 3:50 a.m. on November 9, 2022. At the moment the count stands at 13,156 yes votes (52.98...
2 workers have moderate to severe burns following explosion flash at Cobb County hotel
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are injured after an explosion flash happened inside a hotel that is under construction. The incident happened at the future Candlewood Suites in Smyrna off Interstate 75 and Windy Hill Road. The workers are in the hospital with moderate to severe burns. They...
COVID in Cobb County: from reports issued Wednesday November 9, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Election Night results – November 8, 2022
The midterms are finally over, and the Board of Elections finished faster than in years past. It ended with the need for another Run-Off vote for Probate Judge, and potentially one for the U.S. Senate. Election night results for Polk County were completed before 10 p.m. for the full precinct tally. Here’s the results from […] The post Election Night results – November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County poll worker who was fired this morning minutes before polls opened says she was fired for her political beliefs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Laura Kronen and her teenage son were asked to leave a polling location...
Cobb County weather forecast: Friday, November 11, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possible thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. The expected high is near 67 degrees. It is expected to be mostly cloudy tonight, with an overnight low of around 51 degrees. A wind advisory continues for the area due...
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
