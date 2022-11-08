SAN FRANCISCO -- As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar's fitness and his ability to continue to take over games."You run out of adjectives to describe Steph's play," Golden State's coach said.Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night.Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO