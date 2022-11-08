Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The question the Milwaukee Bucks face as Khris Middleton’s return looms
The Milwaukee Bucks have an interesting decision to make, with Khris Middleton’s return coming sometime shortly. While Middleton has been out for the entirety of the regular season to date, the starting lineup has looked slightly different than it would have if Middleton had been there. The team’s primary...
Yardbarker
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
A closer look at Smith's trade idea definitely works for both teams, but comes with its share of flaws as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kerr Not Thinking of Benching Klay Thompson Amid Struggles
The start of the 2022–23 season hasn’t been what the Warriors imagined, just a few months removed from winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years. A 4–7 record through the first 11 games has some fans thinking that Golden State should make a dramatic change to the lineup by benching Klay Thompson.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Bears signing Tillery would fit with Poles' early rebuild plan
Ryan Poles has been consistent early in his tenure as the Bears' general manager. He has stuck to his long-term vision while searching high and low for young talent that either needs a second chance or could be a diamond in the rough. The Bears traded for N'Keal Harry in...
Yardbarker
Lauri Markkanen reflects on his struggles with the Chicago Bulls
Last year, the Chicago Bulls traded Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that led to Derrick Jones Jr.’s arrival in the Windy City. Markkanen is now with the Utah Jazz and having the hottest career start. Markkanen talked about his four years in Chicago. Shams...
Bulls' Nikola Vučević Focused on Basketball, Not Contract Status
Bulls' Vučević focused on basketball, not contract status originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević has been here before. The big man played the entire 2018-19 season without a contract extension, headed to unrestricted free agency. All Vučević did that season for the Orlando Magic...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that’s become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Yardbarker
Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets
Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Players Aren't Thrilled With 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms
If you haven’t quite warmed up to the City Edition jerseys the Chicago Bulls released for the 2022-23 NBA season Thursday, you aren’t alone. Per NBC Sports Chicago’s Rob Schaefer, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic aren’t exactly in love with them, either. The uniforms, which pay...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 111-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Bulls couldn’t execute down the stretch, leading to their seventh loss of the season. They host the Denver Nuggets next.
Yardbarker
Andre Drummond Active for Bulls Vs Pelicans
Andre Drummond is returning to the court on Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Barring a setback, it will be Drummond's first minutes since he sustained a left shoulder injury against the San Antonio Spurs on October 28th. There will not be a restriction on Drummond's minutes, per head coach Billy Donovan.
Nets name Jacque Vaughn full-time head coach
The Brooklyn Nets are moving forward with Jacque Vaughn. The team made Vaughn the acting head coach on Nov. 1 after it parted ways with Steve Nash. Just over a week later, the Nets removed the “acting” tag from Vaughn’s title. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate...
Steph Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Cavs 106-101
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar's fitness and his ability to continue to take over games."You run out of adjectives to describe Steph's play," Golden State's coach said.Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night.Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle...
Kevin Durant Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Forwards
Kevin Durant has revealed who he thinks belong to the Mt. Rushmore of NBA small forwards.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Portland game Thursday
Thursday’s Western Conference game between New Orleans and Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM) features multiple players facing their former teams, including CJ McCollum and Josh Hart. Although his stint in the Rose City consisted of just a half-season, Larry Nance Jr. also has a chance to compete against an ex-club Thursday, but the forward/center’s status vs. Portland is listed as questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Officially listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
FOX Sports
Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Los Angeles
Brooklyn Nets (5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant is seventh in the NBA scoring 30.8 points per game. The Clippers are 3-3 in home...
Bears give inside look at Poles' scouting trip
On the latest episode of "1920 Football Drive" – the Bears' YouTube series – they give an inside look at life on the road of a scouting trip with general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. According to the video, the duo scouted six teams...
NBA would consider Mexico City for expansion franchise
The G League has arrived in Mexico City. Will the NBA soon follow?. Expansion has been a popular topic around the NBA with Seattle and Las Vegas seen as front runners to potentially land new franchises. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said the league isn’t looking to move beyond 30 teams just yet, but he believes Mexico City will be in contention should the league consider expanding.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0