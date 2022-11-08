ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kerr Not Thinking of Benching Klay Thompson Amid Struggles

The start of the 2022–23 season hasn’t been what the Warriors imagined, just a few months removed from winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years. A 4–7 record through the first 11 games has some fans thinking that Golden State should make a dramatic change to the lineup by benching Klay Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Lauri Markkanen reflects on his struggles with the Chicago Bulls

Last year, the Chicago Bulls traded Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that led to Derrick Jones Jr.’s arrival in the Windy City. Markkanen is now with the Utah Jazz and having the hottest career start. Markkanen talked about his four years in Chicago. Shams...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that’s become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team’s first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Andre Drummond Active for Bulls Vs Pelicans

Andre Drummond is returning to the court on Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Barring a setback, it will be Drummond's first minutes since he sustained a left shoulder injury against the San Antonio Spurs on October 28th. There will not be a restriction on Drummond's minutes, per head coach Billy Donovan.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Nets name Jacque Vaughn full-time head coach

The Brooklyn Nets are moving forward with Jacque Vaughn. The team made Vaughn the acting head coach on Nov. 1 after it parted ways with Steve Nash. Just over a week later, the Nets removed the “acting” tag from Vaughn’s title. “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS San Francisco

Steph Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Cavs 106-101

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Stephen Curry approaches his mid-30s, Steve Kerr marvels at the superstar's fitness and his ability to continue to take over games."You run out of adjectives to describe Steph's play," Golden State's coach said.Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night.Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Portland game Thursday

Thursday’s Western Conference game between New Orleans and Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM) features multiple players facing their former teams, including CJ McCollum and Josh Hart. Although his stint in the Rose City consisted of just a half-season, Larry Nance Jr. also has a chance to compete against an ex-club Thursday, but the forward/center’s status vs. Portland is listed as questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Officially listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Los Angeles

Brooklyn Nets (5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets square off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant is seventh in the NBA scoring 30.8 points per game. The Clippers are 3-3 in home...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears give inside look at Poles' scouting trip

On the latest episode of "1920 Football Drive" – the Bears' YouTube series – they give an inside look at life on the road of a scouting trip with general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. According to the video, the duo scouted six teams...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA would consider Mexico City for expansion franchise

The G League has arrived in Mexico City. Will the NBA soon follow?. Expansion has been a popular topic around the NBA with Seattle and Las Vegas seen as front runners to potentially land new franchises. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said the league isn’t looking to move beyond 30 teams just yet, but he believes Mexico City will be in contention should the league consider expanding.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy