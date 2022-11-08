Read full article on original website
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
