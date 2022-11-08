ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs Live on 11/13

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) will play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs. Disclosure: Links...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Broncos vs. Titans Live on 11/13

On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the Denver Broncos (3-5) will play the Tennessee Titans (5-3). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November 13 1:00 PM EST. TV:...
DENVER, CO
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Colts vs. Raiders Live on 11/13

On Sunday, November 13 at 4:05 PM EST, the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) will play the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Raiders. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Saints vs. Steelers Live on 11/13

The New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints (3-6) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Saints vs. Steelers. Disclosure: Links...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Texans vs. Giants Live on 11/13

On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the Houston Texans (1-6-1) will play the New York Giants (6-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Texans vs. Giants. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November...
HOUSTON, TX
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Live on 11/13

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Sunday, November 13 at 9:30 AM EST, the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers. Disclosure:...
TAMPA, FL
Salon

Pickleball’s uphill climb to mainstream success

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Most newer sports are hybrids of older ones, and pickleball is no exception. The progeny of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball is played by singles or doubles teams who hit a ball back and forth over a 3-foot-high net until one opponent commits a fault.
TEXAS STATE
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bills Live on 11/13

On Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) will play the Buffalo Bills (6-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, November 13 1:00 PM EST. TV:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

