Read full article on original website
David Kullberg
3d ago
so they don't want oversight??? The majority of time when someone doesn't want oversight is when they are doing or planning something under handed
Reply(2)
6
Related
Parson has to appoint new attorney general, treasurer again
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make. On Tuesday, Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. Current U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring, which led to dozens of candidates trying to fill his spot this year.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
kcur.org
8 takeaways from Missouri’s election that produced wins for both parties
Missouri Republicans now control every statewide office and hold commanding majorities in both chambers of the legislature after Tuesday’s election. But Election Day wasn’t all bad for Missouri Democrats. Despite big wins from Eric Schmitt in the U.S. Senate contest and Scott Fitzpatrick in the auditor’s race, Democrats...
kcur.org
Amendment 3 passed in Missouri. Here's how the state will roll out legal marijuana
Missouri, a deeply Republican state, is among the steady shift in the United States to legalize marijuana. Voters weighed in on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational cannabis, with 53% of voters in favor. Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for Legal MO 2022, shared the timeline for the rollout, funding and revenue plans,...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
mycouriertribune.com
Republican elected Missouri auditor, the only statewide office led by a Democrat
JEFFERSON CITY — The only statewide office currently held by a Democrat will be led by a Republican starting in January. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was elected state auditor on Tuesday, easily eclipsing his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Alan Green of north St. Louis County.
Missouri has 6 months to expunge most misdemeanor pot charges
ST. LOUIS — Following the passing of Amendment 3, we’re taking a closer look at what this means for criminal marijuana offenses and the automatic expungement of some offenses. Amendment 3 has now become Article 14, Section 2 of the Missouri Constitution. Missouri NORML Attorney Dan Viets said...
kttn.com
Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
kcur.org
FAQ: What happens now that Missouri legalized recreational marijuana?
Missourians on Tuesday voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, create measures for equity in the state’s new distribution system and expunge some nonviolent marijuana offenses. By passing Amendment 3, they joined voters in Maryland to become the 20th and 21st states to allow adults to use weed for nonmedical purposes.
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
Voters don’t care about pot use – but they do care how it’s sold
“The most vocal opposition was from people who actually support recreational marijuana — but not this proposal,” one expert said.
kjluradio.com
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
kcur.org
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Sullivan Independent News
Franklin County Voters Favor Schmitt, Rebuff Marijuana Amendment
Franklin County voters favored Eric Schmitt (R) in Tuesday’s election for US Senate, while rebuffing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Schmitt received 67 percent of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine (D) as they battled to replace Roy Blunt (R) in the Senate. Schmitt won the race overall. Franklin...
KSDK
Updated election results: Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri race for US Senate
ST. LOUIS — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat occupied...
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
krcu.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Comments / 10