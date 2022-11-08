On Thursday, Nov. 10, final asphalt paving is scheduled to occur along the loop road at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. The loop road will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 a.m., through Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 a.m. During this time all bus stops will remain in service. The buses will travel along Colvin Street and Comstock Avenue around the Lally Complex but will continue to stop at all bus stops.

2 DAYS AGO