Clements Internship Awards Provide Students Personalized Work Experience
The 2022-23 Mark and Pearle Clements Internship Award applications are now open for juniors, seniors and graduate students of any major who seek to further their career development through undertaking self-obtained unique internship opportunities. The award provides students with financial assistance to help in the pursuit of their unique professional goals.
Faculty and Staff Open Enrollment Ends Today
Each year, Open Enrollment provides eligible faculty and staff with the opportunity to:. Reflect on how they can make the most of benefits offered by the University. Connect with benefit professionals and resources to get their questions answered. Enroll and make decisions that best meet their needs. The Office of...
University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration Is Nov. 17
First-year international students and members of the University community will come together for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual International Thanksgiving Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Approximately 500 members of the University community are expected to take part in the annual tradition this year. The celebration is sponsored by the Chancellor’s House and the Center for International Services.
Syracuse Views Fall 2022
We want to know how you experience Syracuse University. Take a photo and share it with us. We select photos from a variety of sources. Submit photos of your University experience using #SyracuseU on social media, fill out a submission form or send directly to Syracuse University News at newsphoto@syr.edu. You might see it featured here.
Newhouse Junior Aims for Career in Refugee Policy Advocacy
Yasmin Nayrouz is a junior, studying public relations in the Newhouse School and English in the College of Arts and Sciences. This October, she received the Voyager Scholarship from the Obama Foundation, awarded to students who bridge divides and work to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. Inspired...
Loop Road at John A. Lally Athletics Complex to Temporarily Close Nov. 10; Bus Stops Remain in Service
On Thursday, Nov. 10, final asphalt paving is scheduled to occur along the loop road at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex. The loop road will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 a.m., through Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 a.m. During this time all bus stops will remain in service. The buses will travel along Colvin Street and Comstock Avenue around the Lally Complex but will continue to stop at all bus stops.
