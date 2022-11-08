Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury
If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds make their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Report: Some Packers Players Have Problem With Aaron Rodgers
There may be trouble brewing in the Green Bay Packers' locker room. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some of the wide receivers in Green Bay are unhappy with the way Aaron Rodgers has treated them. "Some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems,...
Steelers Sign Veteran Kicker After Unfortunate Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest move is a strong indication that kicker Chris Boswell is still battling a groin injury. On Wednesday, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster. He was previously on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Since the Steelers signed Wright from the Chiefs' practice squad,...
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ incompetence reaches new heights after coach reveals wild story
The Denver Broncos are fresh off of their bye week. They will face the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans this Sunday. Their time off did not prevent quite the embarrassing story from getting onto social media today, though. During their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, the Broncos’...
Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars
Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without a key playmaker. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for the Chiefs Week 10 game. Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher: “The final injury report of the week is now out […] The post Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TJ Watt reveals official Steelers status for Week 10 vs. Saints
TJ Watt is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is set to get a huge boost in Week 10 of the NFL season against the New Orleans Saints, as Watt has informed the media that he’ll be playing on Sunday, according to Brian Batko of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Watt said, ““It’s been a long time coming. […] The post TJ Watt reveals official Steelers status for Week 10 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be without key playmakers heading into Week 10. Herbert’s two primary pass catchers, Keenan Alen and Mike Williams will both be out with injuries. The injury report shows that several other key players may also be out of the lineup on Sunday night. After […] The post Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a big win in Week 9 and hope to build on that this weekend. The Jaguars are hoping to nail back-to-back wins for only the second time this season as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win […] The post Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0