‘We’re already a repeat tax offender’: Darvin Ham’s rant on Lakers fixing disaster start without big moves

LeBron James may be out with no definite timetable for his return, but it’s not all bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers on the injury front. As Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported, the Lakers are also seeing positive developments when it comes to their other injuries. Apparently both Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder have been evaluated this week and have shown signs of progress in their rehabs. They are now set to be re-evaluated next Thursday, on November 17, to determine how far they are in their recovery and how soon they can return to the team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO