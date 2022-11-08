ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Howard: 'You can learn a lot just from a win instead of just a loss'

Just two games into the young season, the Michigan basketball team found itself on the ropes on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Wolverines were down at halftime, but a 19-point second half from Hunter Dickinson lifted Michigan over its opponent. Free throw shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Halftime Reactions to Michigan Football vs. Nebraska

It hasn't been a perfect day for Michigan football, but they still lead, visiting Nebraska 17-3 at halftime. The J.J. McCarthy-led offense was slow out of the gate, but a solid defensive start gave them ample time to adjust without falling behind and building a three-possession lead. Michigan's Heisman-contending RB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

SOURCES: Michigan to be without Luke Schoonmaker against Nebraska

Michigan will be down a big-time playmaker on offense on Saturday with the Wolverines facing Nebraska. Multiple sources have confirmed with Maize & Blue Review that tight end Luke Schoonmaker will not play against the Huskers with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. He is not expected to be out long-term.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Everything Mickey Joseph said after Michigan game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Mickey Joseph took the postgame podium shortly after the Huskers fell to Michigan on Saturday. Here is a transcript of everything the interim coach said:. “Chubba has a high ankle sprain. Whipple came back and he called the second half from the box.”. On what...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

WAR ROOM: CHOP Bowl Weekend, RHoops on fire to start

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard Schnyderite and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with tons of Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news updates. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Michigan basketball is 'on the road' of sorts as it plays at a neutral site game at Little Caesar's Arena facing Eastern Michigan. Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Eagles. Basic Information. What:. Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0) Where:. Little...
YPSILANTI, MI
Scarlet Nation

Adam Samaha set to finish out high school career with all-star game bid

2023 Michigan kicker commit Adam Samaha was honored in front of family, classmates, coaches, and teachers Wednesday at Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron with the receiving of his jersey for the revitalization of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Samaha becomes the third verbal pledge in Michigan’s senior class to be selected...
ANN ARBOR, MI

