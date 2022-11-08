Read full article on original website
"I’m not going to say thank you to my team because it’s so many double faults" - Sabalenka jokes after Garcia defeat at WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka lost to Caroline Garcia in the WTA Finals and speaking after the match she proved in good spirits joking around. The Belarusian player arrived in Forth Worth with very few expectations. She was adamant that she was going to try and enjoy the event without putting any pressure on herself. It proved a good choice as she played some good tennis, reaching the final but also losing to Garcia.
Coco Gauff details strenuous trip from WTA Finals in Texas to Glasgow for Billie Jean King Cup - "23 hours later, we finally made it"
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff took to social media to inform fans about her arduous journey from Texas to Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup, where she will be representing Team USA. The 18-year old will join her compatriots Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Caty McNally, and Taylor Townsend as...
Caroline Garcia denies Sabalenka to cap comeback year with WTA Finals crown
Caroline Garcia has continued her remarkable resurgence by winning the WTA Finals, the biggest title of her career. The French player defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 with a serving masterclass in the tournament final in Fort Worth. Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since...
"Finally a tennis player spoke out against harassment of another player" - Tennis fans laud John Millman for backing Novak Djokovic over his secret drink saga
Novak Djokovic lost to new sensation Holger Rune of Denmark in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. However, the hot topic has been the Serb's coaching team trying to hide a drink that they prepared during one of the matches. During the semifinals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a spectator...
"It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness" - Garcia sums up emotions after sealing WTA Finals glory
Caroline Garcia finished off her WTA Finals campaign by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final to lift the trophy. The debutant proved better than everybody else playing very aggressive tennis and coming up with her best when she needed to. It was the perfect way to end a resurgence that nobody saw coming, but one that will see Garcia finish the year as number four in the world after being ranked number 74 in January.
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Great Britain lose to Kazakhstan after Katie Boulter & Harriet Dart defeats
Great Britain's uphill task at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals became even harder after they lost their opening tie against Kazakhstan 2-1 in Glasgow. Katie Boulter was unable to rise to the occasion like she has so often, losing the first match to Yulia Putintseva. Harriet Dart, Britain's top...
Navratilova believes 'time is running out' for Osaka to return to the top of tennis
Naomi Osaka's last grand slam triumph came in Australia in 2021 and Navratilova is unsure if she can make it back there. Since winning her last grand slam Osaka not only struggled with winning grand slams but also playing consistent and good tennis. The 25-year-old is far away from her best form and Navratilova is unsure whether she will make it back again explaining that she needs to fully focus on tennis if she wants to:
Pegula withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Really upset I couldn't represent the USA"
Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals following a very poor performance at the WTA Finals. Pegula was supposed to fly to Scotland in order to represent the US in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow. She won't because she withdrew from the event after playing a lot of tennis in the past few days at the WTA Finals.
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
Fognini fully behind ATP Next Gen Finals idea: "It’s quite important to have these kind of events"
Fabio Fognini likes Italy hosting the Next Gen ATP Finals but it's important to have Italians competing at the event. This year's edition has 3 Italians competing at the event. Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi and Francesco Passaro are all there and they are among a new batch of talented players from the country. Italy has been slowly developing into a tennis powerhouse with three players ranked in the top 30 at the moment.
Biggest Names to miss out on United Cup including Alcaraz, Djokovic, Gauff, Raducanu and Murray
Several notable players won't be taking part in the first edition of the United Cup such as Alcaraz, Djokovic, Gauff, Raducanu and Murray. The event will replace the ATP Cup in the calendar this year as the mixed teams' format makes the return. It was popularized in the past as the Hopman Cup and it will make a return this year with a superb format featuring 18 nations.
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
Kvitova shares admiration for Nadal and Federer: "They are polite, they always say hello, they smile, they are human"
Petra Kvitova revealed her admiration for Federer and Nadal in a recent interview with Flashscore explaining why that is. Kvitova has been a longtime pro on the WTA Tour and during her time in the tennis circles, she has interacted with many tennis players. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always stood out to her and in a recent talk, she explained why:
"I understand you're upset after a loss but a lot of little girls look up to you" - Coco Gauff receives backlash for behavior at WTA Finals
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff is one of the most likeable players on the WTA Tour, but during the 2022 WTA Finals, she didn't notice a young fan that waited for an autograph and she was heavily criticized on social media by the mother of the fan. Due to her...
Murray predicts big future for compatriots Draper and Raducanu: "Jack has got huge potential and only done six or seven months on tour"
Andy Murray is very excited about the future of British tennis with Emma Raducanu on the WTA side and Jack Draper on the ATP side. Both of them are ranked inside the top 100 with Raducanu a grand slam champion already. Draper made a huge breakout this year starting early this year on the Challenger Tour and then continuing his winning ways on the ATP Tour including in big events like the US Open.
"Having her retire was almost like a part of me was being gone" - 11-time Grand Slam champion opens up on Serena Williams' retirement
WTA legend Serena Williams retired at the US Open and former player Lisa Raymond was deeply affected by the news and the retirement that followed. Williams has insisted without wavering that her retirement was merely a natural progression with many doubting those words. She recently doubled down on this point by acknowledging that while many people mistakenly believed her US Open run to be her retirement, she is not retired and may come back.
"I'm happy. Tennis is fun again" - Ajla Tomljanovic ends excellent 2022 season at career-high ranking
Ajla Tomljanovic finishes the 2022 season at a career-high ranking of world No.33 – and for the first time, as the top-ranked Australian woman. The 29-year-old amassed a career-high 37 wins for the season, which included five top-20 victories. She also became the first Australian woman in 43 years to reach Wimbledon and US Open quarterfinals in the same season.
