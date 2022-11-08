ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dame Arlene Foster aims to inspire other women to become involved in public life

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OeOOU_0j3FTFOX00

Dame Arlene Foster has said she hopes her status as the first woman to become first minister of Northern Ireland will inspire other women to become involved in public life.

The politician’s comments came after she was made a Dame Commander for political and public service by the Princess Royal during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony.

The ex-leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said the event fell on a “poignant” day as it was the 35th anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing and her thoughts were with the families of the victims.

She also confirmed reports she is set to become a peer, saying: “Well I’m going into the House of Lords actually, later on this month so I’m looking forward to that.”

Speaking after the ceremony, she said: “Like everything in politics you don’t realise the importance of it at the time but when I stepped down from being first minister I received a lot of messages and correspondence from young women, not just Northern Ireland across the UK, about how important it was to have a female first minister, and they hadn’t really thought about it until I wasn’t there anymore.

“I think it’s good to have role models and I hope I’ve encouraged other women to become involved in public life and if I’ve done that, that in of itself is an achievement.”

Dame Arlene’s honour comes over a year after she was forced to resign as DUP leader and first minister after an internal party revolt.

The former solicitor from Rosslea in Co Fermanagh survived two horrific childhood experiences of IRA violence. She spent her early political career in the Ulster Unionist Party before defecting to the DUP in protest at the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and the leadership of then UUP leader David Trimble.

Dame Arlene still lives in Co Fermanagh with her husband and three children.

Speaking about the IRA’s infamous Remembrance Sunday attack in Enniskillen on November 8, 1987 – which killed 11 people – she added: “I think at moments like this you do stop and think about your career.

“And today’s a poignant day because it’s the 35th anniversary of the Enniskillen bomb and I’ve been thinking a lot about the victims’ families today, because ordinarily I would have been in Enniskillen with the families.”

Since leaving politics, she has embraced several new challenges, including a role as a TV presenter on GB News and said about the position: “I’m enjoying my new career.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government to make changes to controversial Northern Ireland legacy Bill

The Government is set to make changes to a controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past. The draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body. The Northern...
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Russian military announces withdrawal from key city of Kherson

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move – and President Volodymyr Zelensky...
newschain

Former astronaut puts Democrats on verge of clinching Senate control

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won his bid for re-election in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’...
ARIZONA STATE
newschain

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away. Charles continued shaking hands with a...
newschain

Bail for student arrested on suspicion of egging Charles and Camilla

Police have bailed a student who was arrested after the King and Queen Consort were pelted with eggs during a visit to York. North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was interviewed after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at Micklegate Bar when the royal couple arrived to begin a series of engagements in the city on Wednesday.
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

Care homes face being ‘vilified’ if patients given visitor rights

The head of a care association has branded it “really disappointing” that care homes face being “vilified” after a report they could be forced to allow visitors under new Government plans. Care minister Helen Whately told The Times she is “determined to fix” the issue around...
newschain

Chinese official purged after Tiananmen Square massacre dies aged 90

Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, has died aged 90. Son Bao Pu said in a tweet that his father died peacefully on Wednesday morning. Mr Bao had been living in a Beijing suburb under tight police supervision.
newschain

UK claims Kherson exit brings ‘significant reputational damage’ to Russia

Russia’s withdrawal from a regional capital in the south of Ukraine brings “significant reputational damage”, defence experts have said. British intelligence analysts believe Moscow’s exit from Kherson, a strategically key city, likely began as early as October 22 when Russian-installed figures urged civilians to leave. It...
newschain

Six leading national figures named as members of the Order of Merit

Television presenter and author Baroness Floella Benjamin is among six leading figures chosen by the late Queen to become members of the Order of Merit and appointed by the King. Among the distinguished group are a molecular biologist and a geneticist both recipients of the Noble Prize, an award-winning architect,...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Marco Silva wants Fulham to focus on their own strengths

Fulham manager Marco Silva needs no reminding of just how good Manchester United can be – but wants his side focussed on their own strengths. After a slow start to the new campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side have found some consistency since they were beaten 6-3 at rivals Manchester City at the start of October.
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Migrants at Manston to be vaccinated against diphtheria following spike in cases

Migrants at the Manston processing centre will be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of cases of the highly contagious disease were confirmed in England, health authorities have said. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on November 1 that just four cases had been identified at the site in Kent, but insisted...
newschain

‘Medical intervention’ after British-Egyptian activist escalates hunger strike

Egyptian prison authorities have intervened medically after jailed British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah escalated his hunger strike, his mother said. With relatives scrambling for details on Mr Abdel-Fattah’s condition, officials at the prison refused to allow a lawyer for the family to visit him despite approval by the prosecutors’ office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy