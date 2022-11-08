Louisiana Secretary of State election website deals with technical difficulties on election day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) – The Louisiana Secretary of State reported that its GeauxVote app, online portal, and elections hotline experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday morning.

The issue was ongoing this morning and was reportedly fixed a little after 9:30 a.m.

The “Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile app technical issues have been resolved,” according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

The site can be used by residents to find their voting locations and ballot information.

The Secretary of State told residents if they had questions, they can contact their parish registrar of voters or email elections@sos.la.gov.