Four Oaks, NC

2-year-old in North Carolina accidentally shoots himself after finding gun, deputies say

By Amber Trent
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old boy was shot Monday evening after getting access to a handgun, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called at about 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Brookside Lane in Four Oaks.

When deputies arrived, they said the parents were helping the child, who was alert. The child was taken to Wake Medical in Raleigh and was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they interviewed family members, and through those interviews determined that the child had gotten the gun inside the home. the sheriff’s office said.

“The child discharged the firearm resulting in an accidental self-inflicted wound,” the sheriff’s office said

The sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office are reviewing the case.

Comments / 22

Gina
3d ago

NO ARREST HUH?...if he "found" the gun,that means it was not in a safe place...hmmm... y'all thinking what I'm thinking?

Reply(3)
6
Terry Scott
3d ago

I own a lot of guns and they are locked away to where I am the only one who knows the combo. But I do keep one very accessible if need be. Parents need to be held accountable for their actions

Reply
2
Flora West
3d ago

Why is a gun on any level to a two year old child in a home???? That to me is neglect in all kinds of ways!! You are delegated by God to protect the innocent lives of the Children He has given you, people don’t take that into regard at all anymore 🙏🏻

Reply
2
 

