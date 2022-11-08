2-year-old in North Carolina accidentally shoots himself after finding gun, deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old boy was shot Monday evening after getting access to a handgun, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called at about 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Brookside Lane in Four Oaks.

When deputies arrived, they said the parents were helping the child, who was alert. The child was taken to Wake Medical in Raleigh and was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they interviewed family members, and through those interviews determined that the child had gotten the gun inside the home. the sheriff’s office said.

“The child discharged the firearm resulting in an accidental self-inflicted wound,” the sheriff’s office said

The sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office are reviewing the case.

