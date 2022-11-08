ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grant Gilchrist issues battle cry as Scotland eye historic win over New Zealand

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1runWu_0j3FSLVq00

Grant Gilchrist has called on Scotland to seize their chance to make history against New Zealand this weekend.

The Scots have never beaten the All Blacks, although they came mighty close in their last meeting in 2017 when a strong fightback brought Gregor Townsend’s team within a score of victory before they succumbed to a 22-17 defeat.

Edinburgh lock Gilchrist played in that match and believes the current team are equipped to go a step further and record a victory if they can put all the positive aspects of their game together on Sunday.

“It was one of the highlights of my career, that game,” he said. “It was so special. We came so close.

“We know the amount of effort and the level of performance it will take but what an opportunity it is to play them at home and try to make history. It’s something the team will relish this week.

“If we put everything into our training week, make a few fixes and put on our best performance on Sunday, we believe we can win.”

Gilchrist believes BT Murrayfield can play a part in helping the Scots flourish this weekend.

“I love playing at Murrayfield any time I get the opportunity, but that game against the All Blacks, the atmosphere felt like a Calcutta Cup game where every decision was roared either way,” he said. “We’re going to need that on Sunday because it makes a big difference when our fans are behind us.

“It’s going to be a special day. Naturally, there’s an extra level of excitement for a game like this because you know you’re playing against the best.

“You try and prepare to play at the same intensity every week but there is an extra added spice this week because we’ve got the opportunity to do something that’s never been done before. That’s exciting for everyone.”

Scotland have had a mixed 2022 but – despite being competitive in most of their matches – have not truly fired on all cylinders.

On Saturday, in their 28-12 victory over Fiji, they showed two sides to their game as they conceded two tries in a grim first half before tightening things up after the break and keeping the visitors at bay in a more assured second-half performance.

“We’re working every week to try and produce that complete performance,” said Gilchrist. “The foundations are there. We just need to put it all together, and what an opportunity we’ve got to do it on the biggest stage this week.

“It felt like Fiji’s only chances last weekend were from our own ill-discipline. We’ve got a strong defence and we’re going to need that over the next two weekends, especially this weekend.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Andy Farrell warns Ireland caps ‘are not gimmes’ ahead of Fiji clash

Andy Farrell warned that Test caps “are not gimmes” as he admitted underwhelming second-team performances had cost some of Ireland’s fringe players a place in his squad to face Fiji. Head coach Farrell has promoted only two of the players who featured in Ireland A’s resounding 47-19...
newschain

He’s been very professional – Gregor Townsend impressed with Finn Russell

Gregor Townsend praised Finn Russell’s professionalism as he handed the recalled stand-off an instant return to Scotland’s starting XV for Sunday’s showdown with New Zealand. The high-profile 30-year-old was controversially left out of the initial squad for the autumn internationals, with the head coach citing concerns about...
newschain

Heartbreak for England as New Zealand blast back to win World Cup

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match winning run in a thrilling final at Eden Park. The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.
newschain

New Zealand hold off England in thriller to win World Cup

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England’s 30-match unbeaten run in a thrilling final at Eden Park. The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.
newschain

Sport is cruel – Sarah Hunter gutted after England lose World Cup final

Captain Sarah Hunter said “sport is cruel” after she was left gutted by England’s 34-31 loss to New Zealand in the World Cup final. The Red Roses came up just short at Eden Park, losing for the first time in 31 matches against the defending champions in front of a sell-out crowd.
newschain

Agitation behind first World Cup revealed as England gear up for New Zealand

The first women’s Rugby World Cup, remembers Deborah Griffin, would not have happened without a healthy mix of agitation and inexperience. England’s Griffin was fundamental in organising that inaugural tournament in Wales, which was contested over a two-week period in April 1991. This week, Griffin and fellow organisers...
newschain

Maro Itoje insists it is time for England to show what they are made of

Maro Itoje has warned Japan to expect a furious backlash from a team determined to show the real England by rescuing their autumn on Saturday. Argentina opened the campaign with only their second ever victory at Twickenham, a deserved 30-29 win exposing the hosts’ familiar shortcomings in attack and discipline.
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Australia edge out New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Australia held off a valiant effort from New Zealand to reach the World Cup final courtesy of a thrilling 16-14 victory in Leeds. The lead changed hands four times in an action-packed semi-final decorated by an enthralling cocktail of brutal hits mixed with skilful tries to satisfy the appetite of the purist.
newschain

France smash Canada to claim bronze at women’s World Cup

France claimed bronze at the women’s Rugby World Cup with a breezy victory over Canada in New Zealand that saw them keep their opponents entirely off the scoreboard. The French team were indisputably in command from the beginning, keeping up on both attack and defence to deny the Canadians any redemption and winning 36-0.
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Irish Rugby Football Union confident provinces can survive financial pressures

Irish rugby’s governing body is confident the four provinces will survive current financial pressures amid the crisis engulfing the English club game. Wasps last month entered administration and were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership, a week after divisional rivals Worcester were wound up. The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU)...
newschain

Australia will be better for tough semi-final test – Mal Meninga

Australia coach Mal Meninga fired a warning that the Kangaroos can get even better after they edged New Zealand 16-14 in a classic Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Elland Road. The double defending champions twice battled back from behind to reach next week’s final at Old Trafford, where they...
newschain

A closer look at England’s record in World Cup finals

England are preparing to take part in their seventh men’s World Cup final, with Pakistan standing in their way on Sunday in Melbourne. England’s record in limited-overs showpieces currently stands at four defeats and two successes and, here, PA looks at how the previous trophies were won and lost.
newschain

England aiming to add T20 World Cup to 50-over title – final talking points

England will attempt to win their second T20 World Cup title – and only their third global International Cricket Council event – when they take on Pakistan in Sunday’s final. A slice of history awaits if England were to emerge victorious as they would become the first...
newschain

Russian military announces withdrawal from key city of Kherson

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move – and President Volodymyr Zelensky...
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Louis Rees-Zammit backed to impress at full-back for Wales against Argentina

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert believes that Louis Rees-Zammit’s ability to learn and absorb information “like a sponge” will underpin his intriguing positional switch against Argentina on Saturday. For only the third time in 80 games for Gloucester, Wales and the British and Irish Lions, Rees-Zammit starts at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy