Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Noah Ritchie and Deputy Byron Grimes were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call off Love Road. As deputies were pulling into the driveway, a man, later identified as 47-year-old Anthony Robertson, fled on foot. Deputies caught him and took him into custody. Robertson was charged with criminal trespass and fleeing or evading police. He was also found to have several warrants out of Jefferson, Shelby and Meade counties. Charges ranged from wanton endangerment of a police officer, meth and firearms to flagrant non-support. Robertson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO