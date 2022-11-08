Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marks three weeks since 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot and killed during a standoff with Nicholasville police. LaDuke’s family says he was having a mental crisis when police shot him. However, police have never said who actually fired the shot. Since LaDuke’s shooting, very...
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
somerset106.com
Laurel County 911 Hang-Up Call Leads To The Arrest Of Wanted Man
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Noah Ritchie and Deputy Byron Grimes were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call off Love Road. As deputies were pulling into the driveway, a man, later identified as 47-year-old Anthony Robertson, fled on foot. Deputies caught him and took him into custody. Robertson was charged with criminal trespass and fleeing or evading police. He was also found to have several warrants out of Jefferson, Shelby and Meade counties. Charges ranged from wanton endangerment of a police officer, meth and firearms to flagrant non-support. Robertson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
WTVM
‘Good boy, get him’: Woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky received her sentencing Monday after she pleaded guilty to the death of a man her dog killed in 2020. Melissa Wolke was sentenced to 20 years in prison, WKYT reported. Wolke pleaded guilty in October of this year. Wolke was...
q95fm.net
Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop
A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
wymt.com
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police
Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested Following Alleged Burglary
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar McFarland Along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Brent France arrested Jack Kain age 33 of Paris Karr Rd., Keavy early Friday morning November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:17 AM. The arrest occurred at a residence off Paris Karr Road, approximately 8 miles southwest of London after deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint there. Deputies were further advised that the home owner had detained a suspect there.
WKYT 27
Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
wymt.com
Car wash offering reward for information in vandalism case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from a chain of car wash locations in Jackson County are asking for help to identify two people involved in a vandalism case. Shine Time Car Wash posted surveillance photos of the suspects and what they were driving on Facebook Monday. In the post,...
WBIR
One man dead after crash in McCreary Co.
Police responded to a call near Strunk Ridge Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said driver Patrick Parriman hit and killed pedestrian Crit Ford, 67.
wymt.com
One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One school is safe and one juvenile is in custody following a bomb threat in Southern Kentucky. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wayne County Middle School in Monticello around 10:30 Tuesday morning after the school resource officer was notified of a note found on a bathroom wall.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
lakercountry.com
One election complaint in Russell County reported to Attorney General’s office
During each election, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office sets up an election violation hotline to report potential violations. Of around 300 reports across the state, only one was in Russell County. The complaints are reported using broad categories and do not include specific details of the allegations. The lone...
Scam targets Laurel County Public School students, parents
Laurel County Public Schools announced Wednesday it has been made aware of a texting scam targeting Laurel County parents.
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
wymt.com
Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
