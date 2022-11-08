ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

somerset106.com

Pulaski County Police Arrest Danville Man In Major Drug Bust

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck says his narcotics detectives were watching 40-year-old Geovania Coleman of Danville, a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. When he failed to signal at an intersection, detectives pulled him over. Coleman was also driving on a suspended license. During the roadside investigation, a K9 was deployed and signaled the presence of drugs. Deputies found backpacks with a large quantity of suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. They also found mushrooms and Xanax. A search of Coleman turned up a gun and a large amount of cash. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brian France along with his K-9 “Maverick” and Deputy Skylar McFarland along with interdiction unit Landry Collett and interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Roy Darrell Burns age 61 of Salem View Rd., London early Thursday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 12:19 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County 911 Hang-Up Call Leads To The Arrest Of Wanted Man

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Noah Ritchie and Deputy Byron Grimes were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call off Love Road. As deputies were pulling into the driveway, a man, later identified as 47-year-old Anthony Robertson, fled on foot. Deputies caught him and took him into custody. Robertson was charged with criminal trespass and fleeing or evading police. He was also found to have several warrants out of Jefferson, Shelby and Meade counties. Charges ranged from wanton endangerment of a police officer, meth and firearms to flagrant non-support. Robertson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop

A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent. Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards. Officials say...
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police

Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested Following Alleged Burglary

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar McFarland Along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Brent France arrested Jack Kain age 33 of Paris Karr Rd., Keavy early Friday morning November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:17 AM. The arrest occurred at a residence off Paris Karr Road, approximately 8 miles southwest of London after deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint there. Deputies were further advised that the home owner had detained a suspect there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Car wash offering reward for information in vandalism case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from a chain of car wash locations in Jackson County are asking for help to identify two people involved in a vandalism case. Shine Time Car Wash posted surveillance photos of the suspects and what they were driving on Facebook Monday. In the post,...
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
MONTICELLO, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

