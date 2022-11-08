ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

St. Francis to Host Veteran’s Day Prayer Service

By Latrisha Parker
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 11, 2022, at 2 pm St. Francis Medical Center will be hosting a special prayer service on Veteran’s Day. Located at 408 Wood Street in Monroe at the St. Francis Enaut Conference Center (behind the main hospital building).

Participants in this event includes members of the Knights of Columbus Assembly #329 who will offer the Procession to Post Colors and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis who will provide a tribute to veterans. The general public is invited to attend.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

ULM Honors Program presents at annual national meeting

MONROE La, (KTVE/KARD) — From October 13, 2022, to October 15, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe Honors Program attended the annual meeting of the National Society for Minorities in Honors in Wilder, KY. The conference had the theme “Breaking Down Boundaries: Disrupting Honors and the Future of Honors Education.” Dr. Joshua Stockley, Director of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Library designated as ‘Safe Place’ new site

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Library has joined the Christopher Youth Center’s ‘Safe Place’ program to provide kids of the community with a place to stay in case of an emergency. The program was designed to help young people with any type of difficult situation. Union Parish Library director, Stephanie Herrmann, says […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Freedom Trees

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Mrs. Nail Callaway, president of the Chenal Aviation Museum, gives details about the freedom tree lightning happening this weekend and more. For more details, watch the clip above.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DOTD gives update on Cheniere Lake Bridge and spillway project

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, La. After the construction of the new spillway, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy