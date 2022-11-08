St. Francis to Host Veteran’s Day Prayer Service

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 11, 2022, at 2 pm St. Francis Medical Center will be hosting a special prayer service on Veteran’s Day. Located at 408 Wood Street in Monroe at the St. Francis Enaut Conference Center (behind the main hospital building).

Participants in this event includes members of the Knights of Columbus Assembly #329 who will offer the Procession to Post Colors and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis who will provide a tribute to veterans. The general public is invited to attend.