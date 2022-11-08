ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mendy denies lying to ‘save his own skin’ over rape allegations

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dgN3_0j3FRSPU00

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy denied lying to “save his own skin” over the alleged rape and sexual assault of a string of women.

The 28-year-old Premier League player led a partying lifestyle, having sex with women “within seconds and minutes” of meeting them, Chester Crown Court heard.

Mendy is accused of being a “predator” who turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game, prosecutors allege, regularly going clubbing in Manchester before holding “after-parties” where young women were invited back to his Cheshire mansion and sexually assaulted.

He denies rape and sexual assaults on six women and told the jury any sexual contact was always consensual.

Mendy sat in the witness box, a French interpreter beside him, as Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, began cross-examination of the defendant.

The defendant said that after his arrest for rape he had time to think in prison and realised his life was going “badly wrong” and the way he was having sex with multiple women was bad for him and might “upset” the women.

Mr Cray said: “It’s a problem for you, within seconds, minutes, of meeting some women who you know nothing about, you would be having sex with them.

“You were having sex with women without any thought of contraception.

“You’re having sex with women who your mates had just had sex with, or about to have sex with.

“But the furthest you are willing to go in terms of hurt, is all you have done is hurt some women’s feelings?”

Mendy replied: “Now I realise, yes.”

“Well help us with this,” Mr Cray continued. “Has anything that any of them has said made you think, ‘Do you know what, I might have got some of these acts of mine really badly wrong?’

“As we listened to what the women have been saying, have you had this thought, ‘Maybe I should’ve taken more thought to see whether they really were consenting?'”

Mendy replied: “It was all consensual.”

Mr Cray continued: “In your case, there’s no room for mistake or misunderstanding with what you are doing with the six women. They have got that completely wrong.

“Or, you got it completely wrong and you are lying? You are lying to save your own skin?”

“No,” Mendy replied.

Mendy denied that he might not make “good decision” or misjudge things when drunk.

Mr Cray then showed the jury a video clip of CCTV taken from Mendy’s home in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Recorded at 4.42am on August 23 last year, it showed Mendy returning from clubbing in Manchester for an after-party at his mansion where he later allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl who also went back to his house.

In the clip Mendy is seen staggering around a Range Rover car, also containing Man City teammate Jack Grealish, his trousers low over his backside and wearing a head scarf.

Mr Cray continued: “Are you wearing some sort of scarf? You can’t even walk straight. When you are like that, don’t you agree, you might get things wrong, for example about whether a girl wants you or not?”

“No,” replied Mendy.

The jury heard that shortly after arriving back at the house, co-accused Louis Saha Matturie leaves with a girl, aged 23, to buy £150 of alcohol from a local garage to carry on partying.

On the way back he is alleged to have raped the 23-year-old in the car.

Later on Mendy also had consensual sex with the same woman after he had allegedly raped the 17-year-old in his home office and trophy room, where Mr Grealish was later found asleep by other party-goers, the court heard.

Mr Cray continued: “I asked you at the start, do you think with that much drink, having sex with girls you have never met, might just be dangerous territory, where you can make mistakes as to what they really wanted?”

“No,” replied the defendant.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson granted public Parole Board hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public Parole Board hearing next year when he makes his latest bid for freedom. The Parole Board said it granted an application made by lawyers for Bronson – one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners – to request his latest case review is heard in public.
newschain

Murder accused ‘said alleged victim took own life to avoid talking about her’

A man accused of murder said he told people his alleged victim had “taken her own life” so he could avoid talking about her, a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, is charged with the murders of Leah Ware, 33 and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.
newschain

Chinese official purged after Tiananmen Square massacre dies aged 90

Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, has died aged 90. Son Bao Pu said in a tweet that his father died peacefully on Wednesday morning. Mr Bao had been living in a Beijing suburb under tight police supervision.
newschain

Man to be sentenced for murdering woman who died 20 years after he torched her

A man will be sentenced for murdering his partner – who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire. Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. He was convicted of grievous...
newschain

Claims from man fighting extradition to US ‘entirely outlandish’, court told

An alleged fugitive’s attempts to explain why he is not the man wanted by US prosecutors are “entirely outlandish”, a court has heard. Advocate depute Paul Harvey told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “on the balance of probabilities”, the man is Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition to the US over two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault.
UTAH STATE
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

These are the best toys to buy kids for Christmas – for any budget

We’re well into November, meaning the more prepared among us have already started thinking about shopping for Christmas presents. If you have no idea what kids might like this year, you’re in luck, because the Toy Retailers Association has announced the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas. This is...
newschain

Tenant is jailed for trying to sell the house he rented in ‘truly brazen crime’

A tenant who tried to sell the house that he rented has been jailed for the “almost unbelievable” crime. Andrew Smith, 41, began renting the three-bed home in Cambridge in February 2020, and less than two weeks after receiving the keys it appeared for sale online via a fake estate agent company.
newschain

Former astronaut puts Democrats on verge of clinching Senate control

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won his bid for re-election in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Vice President Kamala Harris’...
ARIZONA STATE
newschain

Man detained after eggs thrown at King during York visit

A man has been detained by police for allegedly throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort. Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away. Charles continued shaking hands with a...
newschain

Cleverly summons Iranian diplomat following ‘threats’ to UK-based journalists

Iran’s most senior diplomat in Britain was summoned to the Foreign Office after police received “credible information” about a threat to the lives of journalists in the UK, the Government said. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he ordered officials to call in the Iranian charge d’affaires to...
newschain

Russian military announces withdrawal from key city of Kherson

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move – and President Volodymyr Zelensky...
newschain

Hancock and Boy George face fermented plums and worse in first IAC eating trial

Boy George gags on fermented plums while Matt Hancock worriedly looks on during the first I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eating trial of the series. Thursday night saw the public vote for the pair to take part in La Cucaracha Cafe, meaning The Cockroach Cafe in English – marking Hancock’s third consecutive challenge since arriving in camp.
newschain

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of killed rapper

Fans have gathered to remember killed rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

It feels like a dream come true – Babar Azam says Pakistan are relishing final

Captain Babar Azam admitted Pakistan overcoming a sluggish start to reach the T20 World Cup final against England on Sunday is “like a dream come true”. Pakistan began their campaign with a last-ball defeat to neighbours India, labelled one of the greatest limited-overs matches of all-time, and the hangover continued with a one-run loss against Zimbabwe.
newschain

Care homes face being ‘vilified’ if patients given visitor rights

The head of a care association has branded it “really disappointing” that care homes face being “vilified” after a report they could be forced to allow visitors under new Government plans. Care minister Helen Whately told The Times she is “determined to fix” the issue around...
newschain

Met Police to overhaul gang crime list after High Court challenge

The Metropolitan Police have agreed to revise a tool they use to monitor those suspected of being involved in gang violence following a High Court challenge. The Gangs Violence Matrix is a watchlist of people the force designates as “gang nominals”, meaning those likely to be involved in gang crime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy