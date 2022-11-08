Read full article on original website
atptour.com
'Fantastic,' Fognini Says Of Milan
The Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals spotlights the best 21-and-under tennis players in the world. Popular 35-year-old Italian Fabio Fognini might be more than a decade removed from that classification, but he was thrilled to be at the Allianz Cloud on Tuesday with wife, WTA legend Flavia Pennetta. “It’s...
Yardbarker
"Next player on my beat list is Rafa Nadal on clay" - Stricker on his goals
Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker is a participant at the Next Gen ATP Finals and he chose Rafael Nadal on clay as his dream victory during one of the interviews. The 20-year-old, who has established himself as one of the top young players on the Tour, travelled to Milan this week to compete in the Next Gen ATP Finals. Prior to their first match in the round-robin stage, Dominic Stricker and Jack Draper, his opponent in that first match, roamed through the city of Milan.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Great Britain lose to Kazakhstan after Katie Boulter & Harriet Dart defeats
Great Britain's uphill task at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals became even harder after they lost their opening tie against Kazakhstan 2-1 in Glasgow. Katie Boulter was unable to rise to the occasion like she has so often, losing the first match to Yulia Putintseva. Harriet Dart, Britain's top...
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff details strenuous trip from WTA Finals in Texas to Glasgow for Billie Jean King Cup - "23 hours later, we finally made it"
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff took to social media to inform fans about her arduous journey from Texas to Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup, where she will be representing Team USA. The 18-year old will join her compatriots Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Caty McNally, and Taylor Townsend as...
BBC
Novak Djokovic: Wife Jelena says 'nothing dodgy' about Paris Masters drink
There was nothing "dodgy" about a drink prepared for Novak Djokovic during Saturday's Paris Masters semi-final win, says his wife Jelena. A video showing Djokovic's physio Ulises Badio mixing a drink while being shielded by his team has been viewed 15 million times on social media. Jelena Djokovic wrote on...
BBC
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to take title
France's Caroline Garcia claimed the biggest singles title of her career with a straight-set win against Aryna Sabalenka in the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas. The 29-year-old won 7-6 6-4 against the Belarusian seventh seed, 24. Garcia was outside the top 70 in June but will rise to a career-high...
tennismajors.com
BJK Cup: Bencic and Teichmann put Swiss on the board as their title quest begins
Switzerland was one victory from reaching the holy grail of women’s team tennis in 2021, but a deflating loss to Team Russia in the final left them heartbroken and hungry to take the next step in 2022. Another step was taken in their title quest on Wednesday in Glasgow,...
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova believes 'time is running out' for Osaka to return to the top of tennis
Naomi Osaka's last grand slam triumph came in Australia in 2021 and Navratilova is unsure if she can make it back there. Since winning her last grand slam Osaka not only struggled with winning grand slams but also playing consistent and good tennis. The 25-year-old is far away from her best form and Navratilova is unsure whether she will make it back again explaining that she needs to fully focus on tennis if she wants to:
tennisuptodate.com
Jack Draper beats Tseng to bounce back at Next Gen ATP Finals
Jack Draper lost his first match in Milan but he bounced back today beating Tseng in four sets 1-4 4-2 4-3(2) 4-2. It was a solid match from Draper who entered the match a bit nervous. He couldn't hit his serve at all and risked way too much spraying errors left and right. Tseng didn't play that well overall but he wasn't as shaky as Draper was winning it 4-1.
atptour.com
Nakashima Scores Gritty Win In Milan Return
Brandon Nakashima survived a five-set thriller against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi to earn an opening win on Tuesday in his return to the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals. In a battle of 21-year-olds in Milan, the American saved five set points to avoid going two sets down before prevailing 2-4, 4-3(7), 4-3(4), 3-4(4), 4-2.
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
atptour.com
Nadal Ready To Roll At Nitto ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal has hit the ground running in Turin. The legendary Spaniard practised on Wednesday at the Pala Alpitour ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals with first-time qualifier Taylor Fritz of the United States. Nadal is a 17-time qualifier for the season finale. The 36-year-old, who will pursue his first...
tennisuptodate.com
Lorenzo Musetti gets beaten by Stricker who improves to 2-0 at Next Gen Finals in Milan
Native favourite Lorenzo Musetti stumbled in his second match against Dominic Stricker who improves to 2-0 at the event so far. Stricker easily bested Draper yesterday but today proved a much tougher task. The Swiss youngster has been the underdog in both matches so both victories were quite surprising. A combination of powerful serves with an impressive lefty forehand creates a lot of havoc on these fast courts in Milan.
tennisuptodate.com
Holger Rune's coach Patrick Mouratoglou full of praise for Djokovic: "He's an exceptional champion, Maybe the greatest"
Patrick Mouratoglou was full of praise for Novak Djokovic after his player (Rune) defeated the Serbian in the final. Djokovic and Rune played in the 2022 Paris Masters final with the Danish player getting the win in three sets. Mouratoglou was present and he was able to guide Rune through the final getting the trophy in the end.
tennisuptodate.com
Kvitova shares admiration for Nadal and Federer: "They are polite, they always say hello, they smile, they are human"
Petra Kvitova revealed her admiration for Federer and Nadal in a recent interview with Flashscore explaining why that is. Kvitova has been a longtime pro on the WTA Tour and during her time in the tennis circles, she has interacted with many tennis players. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always stood out to her and in a recent talk, she explained why:
tennisuptodate.com
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
tennisuptodate.com
"It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness" - Garcia sums up emotions after sealing WTA Finals glory
Caroline Garcia finished off her WTA Finals campaign by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final to lift the trophy. The debutant proved better than everybody else playing very aggressive tennis and coming up with her best when she needed to. It was the perfect way to end a resurgence that nobody saw coming, but one that will see Garcia finish the year as number four in the world after being ranked number 74 in January.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert already looking forward to 2023 WTA season: “Just think if Kenin, Brady, Osaka, Andreescu and Kerber get back to their top form
Chris Evert is excited about the 2023 WTA season with so many great players gearing up for bounce-back years after this one. The 2022 season saw many great moments but it also saw many excellent players struggle with their tennis and all of them will be looking for a bounce-back season next year. Chris Evert, who pays close attention to tennis daily, is excited about the prospect of grand slam champions Osaka, Kenin, Andreescu, Kerber and others returning to their best.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs suggests serve and forehand improvement needed by Coco Gauff in off season
Former player Rennae Stubbs suggested that Coco Gauff needs to improve her forehand and serve for next season. Coco Gauuf had a very poor showing at the WTA Finals going 0-6 both in singles and doubles leaving her visibly frustrated. Manny tennis analysts pointed out that Gauff looked unconfident in her forehand particularly with Tracy Austin explaining that she was actively avoiding it.
