Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
New report shows 'an alarming increase in murders in South Carolina', SLED says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The latest crime report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows "an alarming increase in murders in South Carolina." The 2021 report released Thursday shows the murder rate in South Carolina increased 0.89%. SLED said the data collected showed the rate of murder is at its highest level since 1991.
WYFF4.com
Waves of heavy rain expected throughout the day in South Carolina as Nicole remnants move through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Waves of heavy rain will continue to move through Upstate, South Carolina, throughout the day Friday. This is from the remnants of Nicole, which caused havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then a tropical storm. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain will...
WYFF4.com
Nicole brings heavy rain to parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds and heavy rain will continue as the remnants of Nicole track through the Carolinas. Anywhere from 1-3 inches will fall into Friday afternoon. (Watch full forecast above) A flood watch is in effect for parts of the western North Carolina mountains through Friday night....
WYFF4.com
As farmers are priced out of land, non-profits and agricultural leaders are working to conserve farmland
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Agriculture and forestry are South Carolina's number one industry, having an estimated $46 billion impact on the state every year, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. But what happens when hundreds of thousands of farmers are priced out of the land they need...
WYFF4.com
WATCH: Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Florida coastline
Shocking drone video from Orlando sister station WESH shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole had along the Florida coastline. Multiple homes along the Volusia County coastline suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Watch the drone video in the video player above. Officials in...
WYFF4.com
Minnesota couple finds 1.90 carat brown diamond while celebrating 10th wedding anniversary
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A couple from Minnesota made a stop in Arkansas during their 11-state road trip for their 10th wedding anniversary and walked away with more than just memories. At the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Jessica and Seth Erickson found a 1.90 carat brown diamond. The park...
WYFF4.com
JDRF, Upstate family raising awareness of challenges for type 1 diabetes
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and theJuvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Carolina said its mission is to raise awareness and funds for research leading to a cure. "You usually think of type 1 and type 2," JDRF Development Director Megan Ritchie said. "With...
WYFF4.com
'True heart of gold': Family mourns 22-year-old, baby as father of baby charged in their death
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of Clarrissa Winchester said the 22-year-old had a heart of gold and was a bright light in the family. They are committed to fighting for justice for her after she and her recently-born son were found dead in a home off Saw Mill Road in Marietta Wednesday.
Comments / 0