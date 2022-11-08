ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Nicole brings heavy rain to parts of South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Strong winds and heavy rain will continue as the remnants of Nicole track through the Carolinas. Anywhere from 1-3 inches will fall into Friday afternoon. (Watch full forecast above) A flood watch is in effect for parts of the western North Carolina mountains through Friday night....
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

JDRF, Upstate family raising awareness of challenges for type 1 diabetes

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and theJuvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Carolina said its mission is to raise awareness and funds for research leading to a cure. "You usually think of type 1 and type 2," JDRF Development Director Megan Ritchie said. "With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy