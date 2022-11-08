ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier readies for Tropical Storm Nicole, but outlook brightens after turn north

By Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

After Tropical Storm Nicole's path shifted north Tuesday, Collier County commissioners decided there was no need to declare a local state of emergency.

Out of caution, the board voted unanimously to authorize the chairman to take the action if necessary, without the need to call a special meeting.

Commissioner Burt Saunders made the motion to enable the declaration should conditions change. It was seconded by Commissioner Penny Taylor.

Earlier: Collier County emergency management monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

In case you missed it: ‘All-time record’: Ian couldn’t wash away best turtle nest season ever in Southwest Florida

If any emergency action is taken, Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel said it would be done in close cooperation with the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The vote followed an update on the approaching storm by Dan Summers, the county's emergency management director, as it continued to strengthen and take aim at Florida.

At the time, he said, it appeared the county could receive up to a foot of storm surge, upon Nicole's exit along Florida's west coast.

"We can handle this. That's no serious impact for any of our operations right now," Summers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6ZQB_0j3FQsGt00

Early Tuesday, it looked like the storm would bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, with a "5% probability of sustained tropical storm force winds," he said.

"That is a thunderstorm for us so I do feel really good about that," Summers said.

He said the county still needed to keep a close eye on the storm due to some "astronomical tides."

However, Summers said he felt "pretty confident" about a "lack of intensification going forward," in terms of impacts in Collier.

The probability of any significant power loss from the storm appeared low even with the vulnerabilities to the grid caused by Hurricane Ian, he said.

"Things are looking pretty good for us at this hour," Summers said.

Although a local emergency declaration is still in effect for Ian, he explained disasters can't be co-mingled and must be treated and responded to separately, including debris cleanup.

Local declarations are necessary to trigger state and federal aid if necessary to help with recovery.

"We have to repunt, regroup and reset if we have damages from Nicole," Summers said. "I don't think that is going to be the case."

He recommended that residents, businesses and other property owners continue monitoring the storm as well as clear drainage areas and secure loose items around their homes, at work, and at construction sites.

With the east coast expected to take the brunt of the storm, Summers said the county's emergency operations center could become a staging area for disaster assistance if needed.

Should the storm have any effect on local beaches, Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro stressed the need to keep on top of it for health and safety reasons with the potential for Nicole to deposit more debris from Ian onshore, such as "big chunks of people's docks."

The county, he said, needs to be "doing everything humanly possible" to make sure its beaches are "good to go" as they continue to draw residents and visitors despite warnings they may be unsafe.

In response, Summers said concerns about beaches are "spot on" and will be addressed if Nicole impacts them in any way.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier readies for Tropical Storm Nicole, but outlook brightens after turn north

Comments / 0

Related
policeandsecuritynews.com

…AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH November/December 2022

As I write this, it has been just 26 days since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwestern coast just north of Sanibel Island. I spent a good deal of time in that area as a youngster. We were close friends with a family who lived in Fort Myers and we visited often. They lived right on the Caloosahatchee River which flowed across the north end of town into the Gulf of Mexico. Sanibel and Captiva are sister islands which serve as “barrier islands” to the communities of Fort Myers and nearby Port Charlotte. I have wonderful memories of catching catfish on the shores of the Caloosahatchee and snorkeling with my friends around the tip of Sanibel which, at that time, had no more than two or three buildings on it. The beaches were unspoiled and stone crabs abounded in the shallow waters.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First place to reopen on Fort Myers Beach after Ian

Bayfront Bistro is the first to reopen on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian washed away homes and decimated businesses. One of the perks of being the only business open in the area, you get all the customers to yourself. Even if the menu is a little bit smaller, for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County

The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boat lift maker, sailing school on the mend after Ian

Key takeaway: Like some of their counterparts in the tourism industry, companies in Southwest Florida’s robust marine industry bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Core challenge: The storm hit at a time of already high inflation and low supply, creating headaches for manufacturers of boats and boat-related goods. Ian also battered the marinas that house a prominent sailing school’s vessels.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm

Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

SARAH ASHTON: Post Hurricane Ian: A Surprising Hand Up…The IRS?

As we move through week 7 post Hurricane Ian, the virtual dust is settling some, but the physical dust is still swirling. Most property owners on the islands have made their way to their properties to assess the damage and make plans for the future. The fortunate ones found manageable clean up issues and have been able to get moving on making their properties their home again. The less fortunate ones have serious problems and are facing questions of repair, rebuild or, sadly, demolish. My heart goes out to all because regardless of your personal situation, it is difficult to see and navigate through this.
SANIBEL, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Heathwood Castle in Marco Island is A Distinctive Entertainer’s Home with Remarkable Architectural Details

590 S Heathwood Drive Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 590 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, Florida is an elegant and refined estate in an ideal location close to Marco Beach, Winterberry and Mackle Park’s, restaurants, and shopping. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 590 S Heathwood Drive, please contact Patrick Wilkins (Phone: 239-290-8593) at RE/MAX Affinity Plus for full support and perfect service.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian crushed a good portion of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. Over the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel: The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole

The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Stock Residences unveils The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of award-winning Naples-based developer Stock Development, announced that its highly anticipated residential project, One Naples, will now be branded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The decisive collaboration between the two venerated entities is a nod to the developer’s reputation for industry excellence and deep-rooted...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian relief concerts start this weekend in SWFL 

Southwest Florida is hosting three concerts to benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The Rotary Club of Bonita Beach Sunset will host the HumanitarIAN Music Festival to support local artists. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and mental health nonprofit Grounding Wire will put on the Kickin’ the Blues Show. Lastly, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Lynyrd Skynyrd will rock the stage at Hertz Arena for the Boots on the Sand Benefit concert. 
WINKNEWS.com

Owner of Key Lime Bistro, Captiva Island Inn plans to rebuild

Not long after the winds dissipated and the waters receded to reveal the scope of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Sandy Stilwell-Youngquist started receiving assumptions from her friends. They thought perhaps she would sell her Captiva Island properties and retire, letting someone else deal with the headaches of insurance adjustors, construction contractors and all the rebuilding efforts.
CAPTIVA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man dies in crash in Collier County on Friday

A 60-year-old man died in a car crash in Collier County Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was driving south on Yahl Street, north of Seward Avenue in Naples. The driver then lost control of the pickup truck just before 6 p.m. The truck rotated and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy