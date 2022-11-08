Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We begin with highlights from the main event at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are shown in the back, watching the match. Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the...
PWMania
Backstage News on Braun Strowman Having “Very Real” Heat in WWE
Braun Strowman is said to have “very real” heat in WWE. Strowman received criticism from several coworkers after WWE Crown Jewel for targeting “flippy wrestlers” and “grocery baggers” in now-deleted tweets, to which several pro wrestlers responded, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE stars, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, took to Twitter to react to Strowman’s tweets about high-flying wrestlers. Other non-WWE wrestlers who reacted include Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, Keith Lee, Will Ospreay, and others.
PWMania
Ric Flair States That He Has Witnessed Individuals Crying After Being Humiliated by JBL
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair addressed his recent comments about JBL being in the WWE Hall of Fame on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast:. “I’ve seen it all. I get so tired of people, you know, fans, marks, whatever they are, whatever, in all due respect to them, but they don’t have an opinion if they’re not there. To me, I’m never going to get off the fact that wrestling is a fraternity. It should be a brotherhood, respect for everybody, and there’s no time for anybody to cause anybody personal embarrassment or hardship in our business. There is no place for it. We all know the story of Bradshaw. It’s fu**ing brutal. but he’s rewarded with a Hall of Fame? It’s their company. They do what they want to do. But what about the three or four guys I’ve seen melt down personally, melt down and cry. They were so humiliated.”
PWMania
WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship
It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end. WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing a Top Independent Star
According to reports, WWE is interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The company is looking to sign top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current World Champion of Warrior...
PWMania
Backstage News on Two Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning to Align With Bray Wyatt
As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of signing multiple free agents, and Bo Dallas is one of the names that has been mentioned. There has also been speculation that Bray Wyatt might one day establish a group known as the “Wyatt 6,” in which Dallas would play a role.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
PWMania
Samoa Joe Turns Heel on AEW Dynamite (Video)
On Dynamite this week, Samoa Joe turned heel. Samoa Joe attacked Wardlow following his match on Wednesday. Wardlow defeated Ari Daivari in a squash match. Wardlow called out Powerhouse after the match and cut a promo about what he plans to do to him when they meet in the ring.
PWMania
Ric Flair Calling Some People Out “Big Time” Regarding the Plane Ride From Hell
Ric Flair did not appear in the opening intro video of Crown Jewel, but he did appear in the opening intro video of RAW. Ric was asked why he wasn’t in the opening of Crown Jewel:. “I have no idea. Here’s the deal. I don’t care what anybody says....
PWMania
WWE Star Explains Why He Thought Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in Was “Bizarre”
During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Elias discussed Austin Theory’s failed attempt to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract from the episode of RAW that aired this week. “I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First...
PWMania
Michael Cole Offers His Thoughts on the State of WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Departure
WWE announcer Michael Cole recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he discussed how the company has been operating without Vince McMahon. Cole said, “Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world,” he said “I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.”
PWMania
Photos: Logan Paul Returns to the Gym Following Injury at WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has returned to the gym after suffering a serious injury days ago when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at last Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Paul announced hours after the event that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly his ACL...
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Logan Paul Is Good For Wrestling, Says WWE Is Smart For Using Him
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of “The Ocho” himself — the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW’s “Jericho Appreciation Society” (J.A.S.) — Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the “Howie Mandel Does...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
PWMania
Davey Richards Explains How His NWA Appearance Came Together
Davey Richards is signed to MLW, but the forbidden door is open with NWA, as he stepped into the NWA ring to defend the MLW National Openweight Title against Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74. Richards discussed how the NWA appearance came together on the Battleground podcast. “As people know, I’m...
PWMania
Two Matches Set for 11/17 Edition of MLW Fusion
Two matches are set for the next episode of MLW Fusion which is scheduled for November 17th on Pro Wrestling TV. MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards. Killer Kross vs Matt Cross. These matches were taped back in June 2022 which was before Killer Kross...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Takes Shot at Triple H and Braun Strowman During AEW Dynamite (Video)
Jeff Jarrett cut a promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite to explain why he’s working with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Jarrett stated that he signed Jay Lethal to his first TNA contract and that he has been traveling all over the world with Dutt. Jarrett then discussed Satnam Singh, who stands 7 feet 5 inches tall, and his credentials.
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
PWMania
Pro Wrestling Noah & Dragon Gate Global Dream Results – November 11, 2022
Pro Wrestling Noah & Dragon Gate Global Dream Results – November 11, 2022. Yoshiki Inamura,Yastuaka Yano & Kaui Fujimura defeated Kikuta Yen,Ryu Fuda & Mochizuki Jr via Oklahoma Stampede on Fuda (11:55) Fatal 5 Way Tag Team Elimination Match. Open The Triangle Gate Champion Ishin & Manabu Soya defeated...
Comments / 0