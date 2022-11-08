Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Times
Grebien set to begin another term as mayor
PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien captured his seventh straight term as Pawtucket’s leader on Tuesday, once again running unopposed in the general election. The 54-year-old Vine Street resident racked up 10,763 votes, or 93.1 percent, though write-in candidates received 796, or 6.9 percent. “I truly enjoy the...
Pawtucket Times
Two newcomers win council seats
PAWTUCKET – During the early – and mid-afternoon hours, Mark Wildenhain sat outside the Potter-Burns Elementary School polling place greeting residents and thanking them for coming out to vote. Several hours later, at about 9:30 p.m., the District 2 City Council incumbent and Democrat was the recipient of...
independentri.com
Election 2022: Democrats lead the way on SK Council; Incumbents cruise in SK School Committee race
As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows-> South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
Turnto10.com
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt re-elected Woonsocket mayor after city council ousted her from office
(WJAR) — Woonsocket’s ousted mayor will soon be back in office. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt ran unopposed on Tuesday and got 76.2% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State. Just over a month ago, the Woonsocket City Council voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office. City councilwoman...
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Pawtucket Times
Gov. Dan McKee elected to full term; Magaziner, Diossa take key races
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
whdh.com
Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Democrat Paul Heroux declares victory over longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in Bristol County
“I think that with Hodgson having been there for 25 years, with the constant controversies, people are just ready for change.”. Democrat Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the race for Bristol County Sheriff against longtime incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Hodgson, a fervent supporter of former President Donald...
warwickonline.com
NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING
Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
Polisena Jr. to succeed father as Johnston’s next mayor
After almost 16 years, Johnston residents will soon have a new mayor.
Amore chosen as RI’s next secretary of state
Democrat Gregg Amore and Republican Pat Cortellessa are running in Tuesday’s race to be Rhode Island’s next secretary of state, the top elections official.
DaSilva fends off challenge from Rossi in East Providence mayoral race
East Providence voters will choose their next mayor in the race to lead the fifth-largest city in the state.
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
ABC6.com
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
Union approves pay raises in move to attract more RIPTA bus drivers
The union spokesperson said the previous pay made it hard to recruit new bus drivers.
iheart.com
Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site
Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
ecori.org
Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records
WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
