Cumberland, RI

Pawtucket Times

Grebien set to begin another term as mayor

PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien captured his seventh straight term as Pawtucket’s leader on Tuesday, once again running unopposed in the general election. The 54-year-old Vine Street resident racked up 10,763 votes, or 93.1 percent, though write-in candidates received 796, or 6.9 percent. “I truly enjoy the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

Two newcomers win council seats

PAWTUCKET – During the early – and mid-afternoon hours, Mark Wildenhain sat outside the Potter-Burns Elementary School polling place greeting residents and thanking them for coming out to vote. Several hours later, at about 9:30 p.m., the District 2 City Council incumbent and Democrat was the recipient of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Democrats lead the way on SK Council; Incumbents cruise in SK School Committee race

As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows-> South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Pawtucket Times

Gov. Dan McKee elected to full term; Magaziner, Diossa take key races

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Cape DA and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Dems

It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING

Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site

Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records

WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
WARWICK, RI

