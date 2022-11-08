Read full article on original website
Related
Emerald Ash Borer Remains a Major Issue in Manitowoc
Manitowoc’s Forestry Division is continuing to have an issue with the invasive Emerald Ash Borer beetle. This year alone, hundreds of trees had to be removed due to their infection, but the beetle was first located in the city in 2017. The Emerald Ash Borer attacks ash trees, causing...
Public Invited to Talk About Proposed Highway 57 Project
The Department of Transportation has proposed an improvement project on Highway 57 in Sheboygan County, and the public is invited to voice their comments on it next week. The project will improve the section of the highway between Waldo and Highway 32 near Millhome. The full details of the project...
Schmitt Family Presents Check to Fund the New Stage in Two Rivers City Park
At the Two Rivers City Council meeting Monday night, representatives from the extended Schmitt family presented a check for more than $122,000 for the new Schmitt Brothers Stage. It will be an integral part of Central Park West 365, a $1.6 million project to upgrade the city’s most significant public...
Manitowoc County Leaders to Vote on 2023 Budget Today
There are two governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both of which will have a focus on money. The Finance Committee will start things off at 5:30 p.m. They will start by looking over any bids for the purchase of some tax-deeded property, before approving County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer’s resolution for the 2022 levy.
Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA Announces December Craft Fair
The Manitowoc/Two Rivers YMCA has announced that they will be hosting a craft fair early next month. The event will be held on December 10th from 8:30 to 3:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Vendors will be on hand selling knitted items, needlework, locally produced honey, ornaments, home décor, baked...
Calumet County Announces Major Project in Chilton, Highway G to be Closed All Month
A sewer project in Chilton is leaving a major roadway closed for the rest of November. According to the Calumet County Twitter page, starting on Monday, crews in Chilton will begin improving their water main and sanitary sewer system on County Road G from the intersection with Highway 32/57, to about 900 feet south.
Veteran’s Day Programs Planned Throughout the Area
Veteran’s Day celebrations are planned all around the country today. In Manitowoc, a ceremony is planned for 10:40 a.m. at the Veteran Memorial on North 18th Street. Immediately following that ceremony, everyone is invited to go across the street to help clean some Civil War veteran gravestones. There are...
Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County to Host Second Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal
The Hunger Coalition of Manitowoc County will host its second annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 24 in partnership with Roncalli High School. On the menu this year will be sliced roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green bean casserole (with slivered almonds), cranberry sauce, roll with butter, pumpkin or apple pie, and beverages.
Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Tourism, and Transit Union Contract
There are two meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc, both of which will take place in the Council Chambers. The Room Tax Commission will start things off at 4:30 p.m. After getting reports on tourism initiatives and room tax collections, the group will get an...
Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Addresses Literacy Concerns
Manitowoc’s interim Superintendent of Public Schools has been on the job since July and made an appearance earlier this week on the WCUB Breakfast Club. James Feil says the focus right now in the district is literacy. “One of the main concerns there is it’s not our teachers, it’s...
Many Local Businesses Honoring Veterans with Deals and Specials
Today is Veteran’s Day, and many area businesses are honoring our military heroes with discounts and specials. For veterans that are looking for some food or drinks, Brix in downtown Manitowoc will be providing one free antre with a military ID, while PetSkull Brewing will give one free beer to every vet.
Two Rivers’ Budget Review Continues Tonight
There is only one meeting tonight in the City of Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will gather in the Committee Room in City Hall where they will continue their review of the proposed 2023 City Budget. This time around they will complete their review of the Special Revenue...
Two Rivers School Superintendent Thanks Community for Passing Referendum
Over the past couple of months, Two Rivers Public School District Superintendent Diane Johnson and her team had been at numerous meetings around the City of Two Rivers to tout the importance of the $38.7 million referendum on Tuesday’s ballot. Her hard work paid off, as 3,190 people voted...
Manitowoc Mayor Says Election Day Went Very Smoothly
Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says that everything on mid-term election day went off without a hitch. “We have about 80 poll workers that spend the entire day at the polls,” he said. “I just want to give them a huge thanks and shout out.”. Nickels praised their work,...
Holiday Crafts At Camp Tapawingo This Weekend
Camp Tapawingo near Mishicot is having its 1st ever Holiday Craft Extravaganza on Saturday. There is free admission to the event from 9:00 until 3:00 p.m. when those attending can explore local craft/artist vendor booths at 915 Tapawingo Road. One of the offerings for the day is a Make ‘n...
Catalytic Converter Thefts Still an Issue in Green Bay, Police Pushing to Fix It
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue in Green Bay, but the Green Bay Police Department is working on putting a stop to it. They have teamed up with Crime Stoppers to double the reward for those who supply information leading to an arrest. The money for that reward...
Trial Delayed for Man Charged in Butch’s Bar Fire
The man accused of starting a fatal bar fire in Sturgeon Bay was supposed to go on trial this month, but there has been a delay. 58-year-old Anthony Gonzalez is facing two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety after he allegedly started Butch’s Bar on fire back in February.
Appleton Voters Support Legalizing Marijuana
While the Senate and Governor’s races received a large portion of media coverage, there was also a referendum in the City of Appleton related to Marijuana on Tuesday. City leaders were asking residents if marijuana should be legalized for adults while taxing and regulating it like alcohol. Voters were...
Flu Season May Impact Blood Supply
The American Red Cross office in Green Bay is warning the flu season could affect the blood supply. According to a news release this week, the Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to give now and help offset the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and a potentially severe flu season on the supply of blood.
Charges Officially Filed Against Man Arrested In Connection to Child Death in Green Bay
Charges have officially been filed against a Green Bay man in connection to the death of a 5-year-old girl. 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter has been charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. The criminal complaint states that Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley and her cousins...
