WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We begin with highlights from the main event at Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are shown in the back, watching the match. Match Number One: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the...
WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship
It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end. WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.
Backstage News on Braun Strowman Having “Very Real” Heat in WWE
Braun Strowman is said to have “very real” heat in WWE. Strowman received criticism from several coworkers after WWE Crown Jewel for targeting “flippy wrestlers” and “grocery baggers” in now-deleted tweets, to which several pro wrestlers responded, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE stars, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, took to Twitter to react to Strowman’s tweets about high-flying wrestlers. Other non-WWE wrestlers who reacted include Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, Keith Lee, Will Ospreay, and others.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing a Top Independent Star
According to reports, WWE is interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The company is looking to sign top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current World Champion of Warrior...
WWE Star Explains Why He Thought Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-in Was “Bizarre”
During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Elias discussed Austin Theory’s failed attempt to cash in on his Money in the Bank contract from the episode of RAW that aired this week. “I’m gonna be honest here. I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First...
Backstage News on Two Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning to Align With Bray Wyatt
As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of signing multiple free agents, and Bo Dallas is one of the names that has been mentioned. There has also been speculation that Bray Wyatt might one day establish a group known as the “Wyatt 6,” in which Dallas would play a role.
Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company
Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release. Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release. However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within...
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
Chris Jericho Explains Why Logan Paul Is Good For Wrestling, Says WWE Is Smart For Using Him
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of “The Ocho” himself — the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW’s “Jericho Appreciation Society” (J.A.S.) — Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the “Howie Mandel Does...
Photos: Logan Paul Returns to the Gym Following Injury at WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has returned to the gym after suffering a serious injury days ago when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at last Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event. Paul announced hours after the event that he tore his MCL, meniscus, and possibly his ACL...
Another NWA Wrestler Reportedly Leaving the Company
Another NWA star is said to have given notice to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Nick Aldis recently gave his notice and was then suspended by the company. According to a new Fightful Select report, Taryn Terrell has told people that she also gave notice to NWA officials last month.
Backstage News on Why Bandido Signed With AEW over WWE
Following his match against ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Bandido caught the interest of AEW and WWE. Before signing with AEW, the former ROH star considered both offers from AEW and WWE. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling...
WWE Registers Trademark for “Michin”
WWE has filed a new trademark application. On November 7th, the company filed for a new term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term “Michin” was registered for use in the entertainment industry, such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
Two Matches Set for 11/17 Edition of MLW Fusion
Two matches are set for the next episode of MLW Fusion which is scheduled for November 17th on Pro Wrestling TV. MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards. Killer Kross vs Matt Cross. These matches were taped back in June 2022 which was before Killer Kross...
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
Did Dynamite Sell Full Gear?
With just one more Dynamite broadcast before the Full Gear pay-per-view, the first PPV since the infamous All Out media scrum that will probably lead to the departure of CM Punk, the question can be asked, is this build toward Full Gear going to be effective?. As we saw on...
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/8/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 0.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 670,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a...
Tony Khan Reveals Why ROH Final Battle Will Air in the Afternoon
The ROH Final Battle event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from the University of Texas at Arlington, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern time. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan discussed the possibility of starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. Despite the fact that Final Battle was announced before this NXT special, WWE has decided to hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the evening of December 10th.
