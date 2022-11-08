ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue with jokes about Jewish community and Kanye West

Dave Chappelle kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a long-winded monologue about Kanye West and antisemitism. He nevertheless, failed to mention the controversy he has reaped for telling jokes about transgender people.“I wanted to read a statement I prepared,” Chappelle began. “I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.“I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – ‘The’ and ‘Jews’. No one does good after they say that.”West recently threatened...
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Lourdes Leon, Madonna, Denise, Demi Moore, Mariah +More

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon launched her music career in August with her first music video for a single called Lock&Key, a catching song that had Lourdes, who goes by Lolahol now, hanging out in a graveyard and being sent off to sea. Yeah... We follow Lourdes on IG!. Madonna's latest...
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 Trailer Just Dropped

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally coming. COVID delays pushed the production back, but Keanu Reeves' legendary hitman is almost back on the big screen. The first trailer was just released. The new movie hits theaters March 24, 2023 and stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, and...

