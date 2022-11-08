ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency

Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the […] The post 3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move

The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker. “The Rays have traded 1B Ji-Man Choi to the […] The post Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
NEW YORK STATE

