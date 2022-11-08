Read full article on original website
Related
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman’s Words May Leave You Thinking Cody Bellinger is Coming Back
The cold streak remains the storyline of the season for Cody Bellinger, but his plays in the outfield can’t go unnoticed. Bellinger has shown he can play lights out defense and is surely something the Dodgers will miss if he were to leave. Fortunately for Bellinger, it seems Andrew...
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo
Judge and Rizzo now have 10 days to accept or reject the one-year, $19.65 million offer, and if either or both do so and sign elsewhere, the Yankees would get compensation draft pick (or two) following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency
Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the […] The post 3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move
The Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates have completed a trade that will send veteran first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the National League Central. In exchange for the 31-year-old infielder, the Pirates send back minor league pitcher Jack Hartman, according to BallySports Florida reporter Tricia Whitaker. “The Rays have traded 1B Ji-Man Choi to the […] The post Rays trade integral part of offense to Pirates in shocking move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York
Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
Comments / 1