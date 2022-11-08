Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Will we ever see a fifth weekly episode for EastEnders?
I know there are some viewers who were against a third weekly episode, never mind a fourth. But is a fifth weekly episode out of the question?. Planning has not yet been submitted for the back lot. But I think there will be a new set there by at least the end of 2023/early 2024.
digitalspy.com
Milly Zero Leaves EastEnders
Someone speculated this on here a few weeks back. Not the worst news. They really need to secure some decent actors and lengthy contracts, with the amount of cast they’ve lost. This is why it annoys me when they kill cast off. when she would likely be around for...
digitalspy.com
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
digitalspy.com
Andor director addresses fate of fan favourite character after episode
The director of Andor has addressed the fate of fan-favourite character Kino Loy, following the tenth episode of the Star Wars spinoff. At the end of 'One Way Out', Cassian (Diego Luna) and Kino (Andy Serkis) staged a daring escape from Narkina 5, with the inmates of the prison rebelling to cause a distraction.
digitalspy.com
Twilight's Taylor Lautner marries fiancée Taylor Dome
Twilight star Taylor Lautner has married fiancée Taylor Dome, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in California. The pair exchanged vows at a winery estate in front of friends and family, nearly a year to the day they became engaged. Lautner, who also starred in BBC comedy Cuckoo,...
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
digitalspy.com
Warrior Nun season 3 potential release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know
Warrior Nun spoilers follow. Our fervent prayers were answered when Netflix resurrected Warrior Nun for a second season that launched on November 10, 2022. But what does the future hold for the fantasy teen franchise? Will Warrior Nun rise yet again for a third outing?. At this time of writing,...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".
digitalspy.com
Alfie & Linda - Yay or Nay?
I actually surprising like them together. At least Alfie has a personality, unlike Mick, even if he does put it on sometimes. Definitely yay as friends, they're good for each other. Not sure about anything else but I'm not necessarily opposed. Posts: 56. Forum Member. ✭. 13/11/22 - 09:33 #3. Yes.
digitalspy.com
Not looking forward to Whack/Zitney
Really not looking forward to Zack and Whitney.Whitney is so much better away from relationship stories. The ship names should have told the writers everything they need to know....#WHACK #ZITNEY. Another round of Whitney's love life woes doesn't interest me at all to be honest. It's been nice seeing her...
digitalspy.com
Disney+'s Percy Jackson TV show cast Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda
Disney+’s Percy Jackson TV series has added a brand new cast member to its roster, and this time, it is Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show’s Twitter account announced earlier this week that the Tick Tick Boom director will be joining the ever growing cast as the messenger of the gods, Hermes.
Maintaining the "Magpie Murders" main title mystery: The clues, the murders and a bird masquerade
Rule No. 1 for a whodunit: Don't give away the ending too early. That goes double for PBS' "Magpie Murders" because of its mystery-within-a-mystery format. In the series, publisher Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that the final chapter (and therefore the solution) of the murder mystery she's editing is missing. What's worse, the novel's author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) has also died, taking all answers with him. The "Magpie Murders" opening credits sequence encapsulates this dual narrative, traveling between the pages of the 1950s-set whodunit to the real-life mystery at the heart of the writer's death.
digitalspy.com
10 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty is finally back on screens next weekend, following five long weeks off air. The BBC medical drama went on an unannounced break in early October, but will pick up where it left off when it returns on Saturday, November 19. Next weekend's episode will see Stevie...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday November 11th 8pm : Father Figure
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cutout in a bid to stop people reading the book.
digitalspy.com
Best and worst newcomers, exits and returnees under Iain MacLeod?
MacLeod has now been Corrie's producer for four years. Who's been your favourite newcomer, exit and returnee?. Best Newcomer: Nina Lucas- what a treasure they discovered in Mollie Gallagher when they brought her into the show three years ago. After Hayley's death, it was difficult to think of Roy having another such endearing partnership with another character, especially when his relationship with Cathy was a monumentally ill-advised move by the writers. Giving Nina a direct link to one of the show's most iconic characters, gave her a solid foundation but also helped her carve out her own path as one of the show's most complex and unique characters for quite some time. She shone throughout the hate crime story last year and helped make it one of Macleod's more successful long-term arcs.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo talks season 5 new character hopes
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has discussed his hopes for the hit Netflix show's upcoming fifth and final season. While promoting his new animated Netflix movie My Father's Dragon with his co-star Jacob Tremblay, the Dustin Henderson actor told Digital Spy:. "Onwards and upwards is, honestly, what I can only...
digitalspy.com
Oh my gosh, who's in danger next, now Tony's gone?
I should think it's Tyler or Ellie. Because the OP would never suggest Fleur or Molly as someone who could be in danger. All of the couples that have been in the DO need a standout dance next week. Also Ellie needs to keep up momentum as she’s now the weakest dancer remaining.
digitalspy.com
Best Strictly in ages
It’s just an option, but I thought tonight was the best SCD, certainly of this series…and possibly of the past few years. I cried. But it was also joyous. I don’t personally think it’s even the best of the series - week 4 still stands out to me!
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead reveals extended runtime for final episode
The Walking Dead series finale will be 90 minutes in length, it has been confirmed. Airing next weekend on AMC and tying up 12 years' worth of post-apocalyptic carnage, that's half an hour of extra zombie action (via ComicBook), with episodes normally running for around 60 minutes. How it'll all...
Comments / 0