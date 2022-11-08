Head coach Jimbo Fishers’ Monday Press Conference: Week 11 quotes

The best word to describe Texas A&M’s 2022 football season is, and always will be inconsistency. No matter the matchup week to week, and yes, the program has dealt with a flurry of mid-season injuries, ugly football is still ugly football no matter the excuses that lie within each defeat.

After last weekend’s 41-24 loss to the Florida Gators , Texas A&M has now lost 5 games in a row for the first time since the 1980 season. To make matters worse, on Monday afternoon, 2023 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, who committed to the program in late July, de-committed from the program, and will visit the Texas Longhorns this weekend as they take on TCU.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the local media, reflecting on the loss to the Gators, and looking ahead to this weekend’s road matchup against the equally struggling Auburn Tigers.

Here are the most notable quotes from Jimbo Fisher during Monday afternoon’s press conference.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher's opening statement

"We came out in the second half and just couldn't get it going again... We just have to come out in the third quarter and play better."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the team's defensive performance in the loss to Florida

"Defensively, we have to continue to play the run. We have to press the holes, and once we're in there, we have to stay in there." "We have to find those inches and continue to get better."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the Aggies injury issues this season

"When you break bones, that's not strength and conditioning. When your knee goes, that's not strength and conditioning... We have an excellent strength and conditioning program." Fisher states A&M's injury issues are just bad luck.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on playing a majority of the 2022 freshman class this season

"You get these high-profile guys, you're going to be playing these young guys." Fisher states the youth movement in CFB will become more prevalent in the next few years "if the rules don't change."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on how the talented freshman class is handling the Aggies tough season while sitting at 3-6

"They're excited about where we're going and the future (of our program)." "They like each other. They spend a lot of time together. They practice together... This is a very unified group, especially those young guys."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on how he's personally dealt with the Aggies disappointing season

Not frustrating. Disappointing." "It's disappointing because you had a chance to have a good team and still have a chance to have a good team... Disappointment is part of life. Learning from it is what makes you better."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher the program's battle with the flu going into the week

There are still ramifications of it... I wish it was gone." Fisher reveals that Conner Weigman should be cleared to practice today.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on Auburn's star running back Tank Bigsby

"Tank (Bigsby) is not only one of the best backs in the SEC but in this country. I've had great respect for him for a long time."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on re-evaluation after the season

"We do that every year. We evaluate success, failures, what's out there and what's going on." "The key is to execute what you do and know what you do."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the state of the locker room as of today

"I'm proud of our team. They're working hard and staying together." "There is a lot of fight and understand about how and why they're going about their business."

Head Jimbo Fisher states that Conner Weigman is QB1 heading into this week's game at Auburn.

