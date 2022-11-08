ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Head coach Jimbo Fishers’ Monday Press Conference: Week 11 quotes

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The best word to describe Texas A&M’s 2022 football season is, and always will be inconsistency. No matter the matchup week to week, and yes, the program has dealt with a flurry of mid-season injuries, ugly football is still ugly football no matter the excuses that lie within each defeat.

After last weekend’s 41-24 loss to the Florida Gators , Texas A&M has now lost 5 games in a row for the first time since the 1980 season. To make matters worse, on Monday afternoon, 2023 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, who committed to the program in late July, de-committed from the program, and will visit the Texas Longhorns this weekend as they take on TCU.

On Monday, head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the local media, reflecting on the loss to the Gators, and looking ahead to this weekend’s road matchup against the equally struggling Auburn Tigers.

Here are the most notable quotes from Jimbo Fisher during Monday afternoon’s press conference.

h

h

Head coach Jimbo Fisher's opening statement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEYou_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher arrives before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

"We came out in the second half and just couldn't get it going again... We just have to come out in the third quarter and play better."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the team's defensive performance in the loss to Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paXX7_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs the ball in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

"Defensively, we have to continue to play the run. We have to press the holes, and once we're in there, we have to stay in there." "We have to find those inches and continue to get better."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the Aggies injury issues this season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30v8kv_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

"When you break bones, that's not strength and conditioning. When your knee goes, that's not strength and conditioning... We have an excellent strength and conditioning program." Fisher states A&M's injury issues are just bad luck.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on playing a majority of the 2022 freshman class this season

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

"You get these high-profile guys, you're going to be playing these young guys." Fisher states the youth movement in CFB will become more prevalent in the next few years "if the rules don't change."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on how the talented freshman class is handling the Aggies tough season while sitting at 3-6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WO5pr_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) runs the ball in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

"They're excited about where we're going and the future (of our program)." "They like each other. They spend a lot of time together. They practice together... This is a very unified group, especially those young guys."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on how he's personally dealt with the Aggies disappointing season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWLxI_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Not frustrating. Disappointing." "It's disappointing because you had a chance to have a good team and still have a chance to have a good team... Disappointment is part of life. Learning from it is what makes you better."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher the program's battle with the flu going into the week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWAe2_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

There are still ramifications of it... I wish it was gone." Fisher reveals that Conner Weigman should be cleared to practice today.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on Auburn's star running back Tank Bigsby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iibfp_0j3FPt7P00 Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021.
Bigsby01

"Tank (Bigsby) is not only one of the best backs in the SEC but in this country. I've had great respect for him for a long time."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on re-evaluation after the season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDBAS_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

"We do that every year. We evaluate success, failures, what's out there and what's going on." "The key is to execute what you do and know what you do."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher on the state of the locker room as of today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s995k_0j3FPt7P00 Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm proud of our team. They're working hard and staying together." "There is a lot of fight and understand about how and why they're going about their business."

Head Jimbo Fisher states that Conner Weigman is QB1 heading into this week's game at Auburn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5VC9_0j3FPt7P00 Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Best of College GameDay: Crowd in Austin delivers with savage team signs

The crowd for College GameDay showed up with strong signs for today’s Texas-TCU matchup in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas is hosting College GameDay and the Texas fans have showed up in full force with signs directed at TCU. Each week, fans show up to the GameDay site with signs in hand and they cheer on the home team. The signs usually promote the home team or take direct shots at the opposing team.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. Texas Spread Sets College Football History

The fourth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs and 18th-ranked Texas Longhorns are set to do battle in Austin on Saturday evening with Big 12 title and College Football Playoff implications in tow. Despite being a top-four team, the Horned Frogs will enter this game an underdog, and a big one at that....
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

Region IV Bi-District Matchups: 25-6A vs 26-6A

Cedar Ridge Raiders (5-5) vs Westlake Chaparrals (10-0) – Cedar Ridge kept their season alive last week with a late game come from behind overtime 34-28 victory over McNeil. Their prize, if you can call it that, is heading to Southwest Austin to take on the three-time defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals. The only common opponent between the two teams this season was Austin Bowie, which took down the Raiders in Week 2 34-13 and then two weeks ago the Bulldogs lost to the Chaps 45-0.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business

Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
KILLEEN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart

Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure. The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy