Read full article on original website
Related
protos.com
BREAKING: Binance will acquire FTX to help with ‘liquidity crunch’
Binance and FTX have just announced that, pending due diligence, Binance will be acquiring FTX in order to help with a “liquidity crunch”. Neither FTX nor Binance have provided an explanation for how an exchange which should always have full assets to cover user deposits experienced a liquidity crisis. However, Protos has been unable to locate cold wallets for certain FTX assets including Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
$854,000,000 in Liquidations Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets As FTX Token (FTT) Collapses 86%
FTX Token (FTT) is leading the market crash and is currently trading at $2.91, down over 86% in the last day and 93% down from its all time high. At time of writing, FTT is a low-cap altcoin, with a market cap of $773 million. FTT’s price crash coincides with...
Observer
If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess
For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
NEWSBTC
Binance Pulls Out OF FTX Deal, Bitcoin Crashes Below $16,000
Crypto exchange Binance is officially out of the FTX agreement. According to an official statement, the company won’t purchase its competitor. Via its official Twitter handle, Binance claims that regulatory pressure and other factors impacted their decision. The report claimed that the company reviewed FTX’s books and decided to walk out of their non-binding agreement. The company said:
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin falls to June lows after Binance announces FTX deal; Coinbase, Kraken undergo downtime
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 8 includes Binance’s plans to acquire FTX, Coinbase and Kraken’s downtime after the market plummeted, and FTX’s insolvency being questioned with transactions halted for two hours. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that FTX approached the exchange...
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
NEWSBTC
Two Coins To Add To Your Portfolio Are Solana And Big Eyes Coin
The crypto market is a fascinating place. It is home to tens of thousands of coins. It opens its doors to numerous investment opportunities for different traders. Every crypto enthusiast interested in making it big will always find a coin that suits their portfolio in the marketplace. As it is the very nature of cryptocurrency, the crypto market is highly volatile, meaning it is challenging to try to guess what will happen next. However, certain coins have all the markings of a fruitful future. All investors conduct their due research before putting their money into any coin. Identifying the coins that have the potential to do well is the hardest challenge any crypto investor must overcome. Two coins that should be on the watch list of every investor are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock
Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
zycrypto.com
FTX-Alameda’s Financial Crisis Sends Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Tumbling As The Week Opens
The crisis rocking FTX and Alameda have adversely affected the prices of major digital assets as they record double-digit losses. Sam Bankman-Fried downplays the reports that his firm is standing on brittle ice, saying, “FTX is fine.”. Binance states that it will begin unloading the last of its FTT...
protos.com
If Alameda didn’t dump BitDAO’s token 20% who did?
BitDAO, a DeFi project “building governance, treasury management, and DeFi products” linked to crypto exchange ByBit, has called out DeFi-focused trading firm Alameda Research to request proof that it didn’t break a three-year agreement to not sell each other’s tokens. Against the backdrop of an Alameda...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sinks under $16K as FTX insolvency fears turn into contagion
Crypto markets crumbled for a second day as the fallout from FTX’s liquidity troubles continued to negatively impact investor sentiment. Throughout the day Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped, falling to a new yearly below $16,000 as Binance announced that it would back out of its agreement to acquire FTX. Investors had pinned their hopes on a rather swift market rebound if Binance was successfully able to acquire FTX, but now that the deal is scuppered, BTC and altcoin prices has sold-off further.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
Comments / 0