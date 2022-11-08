ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
protos.com

BREAKING: Binance will acquire FTX to help with ‘liquidity crunch’

Binance and FTX have just announced that, pending due diligence, Binance will be acquiring FTX in order to help with a “liquidity crunch”. Neither FTX nor Binance have provided an explanation for how an exchange which should always have full assets to cover user deposits experienced a liquidity crisis. However, Protos has been unable to locate cold wallets for certain FTX assets including Ethereum.
Observer

If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess

For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
NEWSBTC

Binance Pulls Out OF FTX Deal, Bitcoin Crashes Below $16,000

Crypto exchange Binance is officially out of the FTX agreement. According to an official statement, the company won’t purchase its competitor. Via its official Twitter handle, Binance claims that regulatory pressure and other factors impacted their decision. The report claimed that the company reviewed FTX’s books and decided to walk out of their non-binding agreement. The company said:
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
TEXAS STATE
trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
NEWSBTC

Two Coins To Add To Your Portfolio Are Solana And Big Eyes Coin

The crypto market is a fascinating place. It is home to tens of thousands of coins. It opens its doors to numerous investment opportunities for different traders. Every crypto enthusiast interested in making it big will always find a coin that suits their portfolio in the marketplace. As it is the very nature of cryptocurrency, the crypto market is highly volatile, meaning it is challenging to try to guess what will happen next. However, certain coins have all the markings of a fruitful future. All investors conduct their due research before putting their money into any coin. Identifying the coins that have the potential to do well is the hardest challenge any crypto investor must overcome. Two coins that should be on the watch list of every investor are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Records Fresh Bear Market Low At $17,500, Was This The Bottom?

The crypto market is trading in the red, with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over today’s trading session. The number one cryptocurrency retraces its profits from last week and fallback into a new yearly low. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $18,200, with a...
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Scoops Up Another $21.4M in Coinbase Stock

Cathie Wood’s investment house took another opportunity to buy the dip, snapping a sizeable amount of Coinbase stock on Tuesday. Ark Invest, the investment firm run by long-time Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood, purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth little under $21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief.
protos.com

If Alameda didn’t dump BitDAO’s token 20% who did?

BitDAO, a DeFi project “building governance, treasury management, and DeFi products” linked to crypto exchange ByBit, has called out DeFi-focused trading firm Alameda Research to request proof that it didn’t break a three-year agreement to not sell each other’s tokens. Against the backdrop of an Alameda...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin sinks under $16K as FTX insolvency fears turn into contagion

Crypto markets crumbled for a second day as the fallout from FTX’s liquidity troubles continued to negatively impact investor sentiment. Throughout the day Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped, falling to a new yearly below $16,000 as Binance announced that it would back out of its agreement to acquire FTX. Investors had pinned their hopes on a rather swift market rebound if Binance was successfully able to acquire FTX, but now that the deal is scuppered, BTC and altcoin prices has sold-off further.
CBS News

Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy