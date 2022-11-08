The goal is simple for Kevin Weatherly: Return KROQ Los Angeles (106.7) to its place “as a meaningful part of Southern California culture.” The veteran programmer, who returned to the Audacy legacy modern rocker in June, tells Variety, “It’s always been about more than just the music: it’s about the personalities; it’s about the events; it’s about the lifestyle and being true to all that… We have to prove to our listeners that we’re back and delivering on what they expect from KROQ.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO