Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
WR Jeremiah McClure Lists UCLA Football in Top 4, Reveals Decision Date
One of the Bruins' top remaining 2023 targets has narrowed things down to UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Indiana.
Rankings of UCLA Football and USC show selection committee is flawed
The College Football Playoff selection committee didn’t receive much criticism from its latest rankings release but UCLA football has a legitimate gripe. There’s no doubt that the current system of the College Football Playoff is better than anything we have had before. Whether it was the bowl coalition,...
sports360az.com
Roch Cholowsky Signs NLI to UCLA
Chandler shortstop Roch Cholowsky made his commitment to play baseball at UCLA official on Nov. 9. The senior star baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent alongside seven of his teammates, all of whom are moving on to play Division I baseball. The 2023 class of signees is the largest to go on to play DI baseball in Hamilton High School history.
abc10.com
Sacramento State University Hornets football team ranked number #2 nationwide
The Sacramento State University Hornets football team are off to a 9-0 start, making it the first time in school history. Our Kevin John analyzes their success.
Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Mater Dei-Santa Ana football coach Bruce Rollinson, the winningest active coach in California, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter he will retire at the end of this, his 34th season. "After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head ...
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass surges into lead
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, a […]
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
Eater
A New Dive Bar Brings ‘The Bear’ Vibes and Italian Beef Sandwiches to West LA
Fresh off the popularity of FX’s The Bear, a new bar will serve up some serious Windy City vibes to West LA — including, yes, those Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Tiny’s Hi-Dive, from the owners of the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen in Santa Monica, opens its doors tomorrow at 12012 West Pico Boulevard in the former Arsenal space.
laloyolan.com
Harry's House is everything we wanted and more
Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
kcrw.com
Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one
It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
insideradio.com
KROQ’s Kevin Weatherly: ‘We Have To Prove To Our Listeners That We’re Back.’
The goal is simple for Kevin Weatherly: Return KROQ Los Angeles (106.7) to its place “as a meaningful part of Southern California culture.” The veteran programmer, who returned to the Audacy legacy modern rocker in June, tells Variety, “It’s always been about more than just the music: it’s about the personalities; it’s about the events; it’s about the lifestyle and being true to all that… We have to prove to our listeners that we’re back and delivering on what they expect from KROQ.”
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
spectrumnews1.com
Average SoCal gas prices record largest increases since early October
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose by its largest amount since Oct. 4 Wednesday, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.528 after dropping 33 of the past 34 days. The average price dropped 97.3 cents over...
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
galtheraldonline.com
After softball group objects, Council holds off on sports-complex contract
It was standing room only on Nov. 1 at the Galt City Council chambers, as youth softball players, coaches and parents turned out to express their displeasure with a proposed contract that would have granted scheduling priority at the Galt Sports Complex to Galt Youth Baseball. In the end, Council delayed its decision until staff could find a compromise.
