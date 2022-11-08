ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sports360az.com

Roch Cholowsky Signs NLI to UCLA

Chandler shortstop Roch Cholowsky made his commitment to play baseball at UCLA official on Nov. 9. The senior star baseball player signed his National Letter of Intent alongside seven of his teammates, all of whom are moving on to play Division I baseball. The 2023 class of signees is the largest to go on to play DI baseball in Hamilton High School history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass surges into lead

Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
laloyolan.com

Harry's House is everything we wanted and more

Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
INGLEWOOD, CA
kcrw.com

Bass v. Caruso for LA mayor: No past race is like this one

It could take days or weeks to get the official results of several midterm races in Southern California. LA County tallies up more votes than any local jurisdiction in the U.S., says Fernando Guerra, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount. Currently, in the race for LA’s next mayor, real...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
insideradio.com

KROQ’s Kevin Weatherly: ‘We Have To Prove To Our Listeners That We’re Back.’

The goal is simple for Kevin Weatherly: Return KROQ Los Angeles (106.7) to its place “as a meaningful part of Southern California culture.” The veteran programmer, who returned to the Audacy legacy modern rocker in June, tells Variety, “It’s always been about more than just the music: it’s about the personalities; it’s about the events; it’s about the lifestyle and being true to all that… We have to prove to our listeners that we’re back and delivering on what they expect from KROQ.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
galtheraldonline.com

After softball group objects, Council holds off on sports-complex contract

It was standing room only on Nov. 1 at the Galt City Council chambers, as youth softball players, coaches and parents turned out to express their displeasure with a proposed contract that would have granted scheduling priority at the Galt Sports Complex to Galt Youth Baseball. In the end, Council delayed its decision until staff could find a compromise.
GALT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy