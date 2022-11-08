Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING High tide has passed and water levels have fallen below minor flood stage.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Washington County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southwest Suffolk WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous life-threatening rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Plymouth; Nantucket; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands. * WHEN...until 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 13:32:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR THE IRONDEQUOIT CREEK * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected on the Irondequoit Creek. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following county, Monroe. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 410 AM EST, gauge reports indicate elevated water levels on the Irondequoit Creek. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area. Earlier rainfall amounts between 1.5 and 2.5 inches have caused creek and stream rises overnight. - Ellison Park is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irondequoit, East Rochester and Brighton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands. * WHEN...until 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...from the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New London; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. The heaviest snow accumulations will be along the higher terrain areas and the lowest will be south of Highway M-28 and along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Friday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Fri 7 pm 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.3
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...St.Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Okeechobee, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Lake County Areas of Dense Fog Developing Over the Interior Counties At 305 AM, surface observations and satellite imagery showed areas of fog developing over western sections of Okeechobee, Osceola and Lake Counties. Visibilities were beginning to drop below one mile in a few locations, with visibilities dropping below one mile in some locations. The fog is to spread northeast into the remainder of interior central Florida, including inland Volusia County, before sunrise. If dense fog becomes widespread and dense, then an advisory will be issued. Nevertheless, the fog will continue to pose a hazard to drivers early this morning, before burning off between 8 and 9 AM. Drivers should prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility from locally dense fog on their morning commute. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Petersburg Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:30:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Petersburg Borough DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Petersburg Borough. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 00:21:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 in Southeast New Mexico and as low as 25 in West Texas. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains, Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, and Martin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0