Friends find 53-year-old dead after he stayed behind during hunting trip, NH officials say

A 53-year-old hunter was found dead on a hunting trip, New Hampshire officials say.

Fish and Game conservation officers said they were alerted to a hunter who was found deceased in Pittsburg around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. His friends had found him dead in their vehicle.

The man, whom officials did not identify, had traveled from Massachusetts for a hunting trip with friends, but he wasn’t feeling well so he stayed back in the car while his friends went hunting, according to a Nov. 8 news release. When his friends returned several hours later, they found him dead in the car.

Investigators say the death does not appear suspicious and is believed to be caused by a medical emergency.

Pittsburg is about 215 miles north of Boston.

