San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

Seaport San Diego redesign advances to environmental review

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The redevelopment of Central Embarcadero along San Diego Bay is one step closer to breaking ground after the San Diego Board of Port commissioners authorized environmental review the week of Nov. 7. The most exciting part of the potential redevelopment will be the Observation Tower,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Belly Up Show on Nov. 23 for Breaking and Entering Christmas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022. This year, The Sully Band from On the Air with Sully and Little Tommy will be playing at the Belly Up on Nov. 23 to help promote Breaking and Entering.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Fire in East Village remains untamed after nearly nine hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence this morning in the East Village as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was taken to the hospital. The fire made contact with the back of the senior living apartment, authorities said. Crews...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Measure C 30-foot coastal height limit remains undecided during ballot count

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A city of San Diego ballot measure that would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the Midway District remained too close to call. As votes were tallied from Tuesday’s election, the yes and no votes were nearly evenly split on Measure C, likely leaving the proposal undecided for days as vote-by-mail ballots continue to be tallied. The measure was ahead by 1.5% in initial election results, but that lead has diminished with each subsequent tally. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, it was ahead by just 1,190 votes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board District C

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The competition in San Diego Unified’s coastal Sub-District C is close for Cody Petterson and his opponent, Becca Williams. Petterson currently leads Williams by less than 2,000 votes, or about 6 percentage points. Petterson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his plans for a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Early projections say SDUSD to receive $3.2 billion in bonds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is likely to receive $3.2 billion in bonds thanks to the probable passage of Measure U according to early projections. The bond money merely replaces funds that will time out in the coming months, money that San Diegans are already paying via property taxes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Gloria to issue executive order to combat San Diego fentanyl crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaders are calling San Diego “Ground Zero” for the national fentanyl crisis. Overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans age 18-45. Four recent youth overdoses in University Heights killed a male and female victim and lead to community outrage. Mayor Gloria announced he will be issuing an executive order to deal with the crisis later this month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Veterans aim to break world record in international skydiving expedition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Veterans will aim for a world record-breaking international skydive in an expedition to support Folds of Honor scholarships. The expedition will span seven continents in seven days and help supply 1400 scholarships. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Master Sgt. Jariko Denman to talk about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Deceased candidate in the lead for Chula Vista city attorney

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A deceased candidate is currently in the lead for Chula Vista City Attorney. Simon Silva died unexpectedly in September after battling cancer as he was vying for the Chula Vista city attorney seat. His name, however, remained on the ballot and he’s in the lead...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Seaworld hosts Veterans Day Red, White and Blue Solute

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To honor those who have served and sacrificed in the United States Military, SeaWorld San Diego will host their annul Veterans Day Red, White and Blue Solute. The festivities include a special show by that SeaWorld Dolphins. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with the marine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Measure B Trash Tax remains a tossup as ballots are counted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Blakespear and Gunderson still tied 50/50 for District 38

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catherine Blakespear and Matt Gunderson remained neck-and-neck in the race for State Senate District #38 as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Ballots will continue to be counted for weeks following Nov. 8. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the results as they were updated...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDSU breaks ground for new partner-university program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU broke ground on a new facility that will allow students to earn their four-year degrees from outside universities while still attending the local community college. Administrators and students were invited to celebrate the start of construction. The executive vice president of the associated student...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Wounded Warrior Homes asks for community support on Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Transitioning into civilian life can be a challenging feat for service members. In honor of Veterans Day, Wounded Warrior Homes reached out to the community live on “Good Evening San Diego” to ask for support. Their mission is to transition Veterans and service...
SAN DIEGO, CA

