SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A city of San Diego ballot measure that would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the Midway District remained too close to call. As votes were tallied from Tuesday’s election, the yes and no votes were nearly evenly split on Measure C, likely leaving the proposal undecided for days as vote-by-mail ballots continue to be tallied. The measure was ahead by 1.5% in initial election results, but that lead has diminished with each subsequent tally. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, it was ahead by just 1,190 votes.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO