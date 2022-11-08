Read full article on original website
Seaport San Diego redesign advances to environmental review
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The redevelopment of Central Embarcadero along San Diego Bay is one step closer to breaking ground after the San Diego Board of Port commissioners authorized environmental review the week of Nov. 7. The most exciting part of the potential redevelopment will be the Observation Tower,...
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
Belly Up Show on Nov. 23 for Breaking and Entering Christmas
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI News is proud to bring you Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022. This year, The Sully Band from On the Air with Sully and Little Tommy will be playing at the Belly Up on Nov. 23 to help promote Breaking and Entering.
Fire in East Village remains untamed after nearly nine hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence this morning in the East Village as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was taken to the hospital. The fire made contact with the back of the senior living apartment, authorities said. Crews...
Measure C 30-foot coastal height limit remains undecided during ballot count
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A city of San Diego ballot measure that would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the Midway District remained too close to call. As votes were tallied from Tuesday’s election, the yes and no votes were nearly evenly split on Measure C, likely leaving the proposal undecided for days as vote-by-mail ballots continue to be tallied. The measure was ahead by 1.5% in initial election results, but that lead has diminished with each subsequent tally. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, it was ahead by just 1,190 votes.
Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board District C
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The competition in San Diego Unified’s coastal Sub-District C is close for Cody Petterson and his opponent, Becca Williams. Petterson currently leads Williams by less than 2,000 votes, or about 6 percentage points. Petterson joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his plans for a...
Early projections say SDUSD to receive $3.2 billion in bonds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is likely to receive $3.2 billion in bonds thanks to the probable passage of Measure U according to early projections. The bond money merely replaces funds that will time out in the coming months, money that San Diegans are already paying via property taxes.
Gloria to issue executive order to combat San Diego fentanyl crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaders are calling San Diego “Ground Zero” for the national fentanyl crisis. Overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans age 18-45. Four recent youth overdoses in University Heights killed a male and female victim and lead to community outrage. Mayor Gloria announced he will be issuing an executive order to deal with the crisis later this month.
Early votes split on imposing Trash Tax in City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo Wednesday, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the...
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond wins reelection in District 5
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican County Supervisor Jim Desmond has easily won reelection to represent District 5. Desmond defeated far-left candidate Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. As of Wednesday morning, Desmond has received 62% of the vote. Supervisor Desmond led the effort against the failed lockdown policies we experienced throughout the COVID-19...
Veterans aim to break world record in international skydiving expedition
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Veterans will aim for a world record-breaking international skydive in an expedition to support Folds of Honor scholarships. The expedition will span seven continents in seven days and help supply 1400 scholarships. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Master Sgt. Jariko Denman to talk about...
Deceased candidate in the lead for Chula Vista city attorney
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A deceased candidate is currently in the lead for Chula Vista City Attorney. Simon Silva died unexpectedly in September after battling cancer as he was vying for the Chula Vista city attorney seat. His name, however, remained on the ballot and he’s in the lead...
Warrior Foundation Freedom Station sends service members home for the holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a hard time to be away from one’s family, which is why Warrior Foundation Freedom Station asked San Diegans to help send service members home during the holidays in the spirit of Veterans Day. It takes as little as $600 to...
Seaworld hosts Veterans Day Red, White and Blue Solute
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To honor those who have served and sacrificed in the United States Military, SeaWorld San Diego will host their annul Veterans Day Red, White and Blue Solute. The festivities include a special show by that SeaWorld Dolphins. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with the marine...
McCann takes stronger lead as ballot counts update
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle for Chula Vista Mayor has been a thorough one, to say the least. The results of John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar’s campaigning are soon to be known as ballots continue to be counted across the county. McCann has been deputy mayor thrice...
Measure B Trash Tax remains a tossup as ballots are counted
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday,...
San Diegans party ahead of Elton John Farewell Tour show
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sir Elton John performed Wednesday night at Petco Park in front of a sold out crowd. Before the show began, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski spoke with concert goers at Altitude Sky Lounge as they got ready for the show.
Blakespear and Gunderson still tied 50/50 for District 38
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catherine Blakespear and Matt Gunderson remained neck-and-neck in the race for State Senate District #38 as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Ballots will continue to be counted for weeks following Nov. 8. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the results as they were updated...
SDSU breaks ground for new partner-university program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDSU broke ground on a new facility that will allow students to earn their four-year degrees from outside universities while still attending the local community college. Administrators and students were invited to celebrate the start of construction. The executive vice president of the associated student...
Wounded Warrior Homes asks for community support on Veterans Day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Transitioning into civilian life can be a challenging feat for service members. In honor of Veterans Day, Wounded Warrior Homes reached out to the community live on “Good Evening San Diego” to ask for support. Their mission is to transition Veterans and service...
