Steve Irwin's Best Friend Wes Mannion Stepped Down From Job At Family's Australia Zoo Two Years Ago, Resulting In Widow Terri Taking Over

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
The late Steve Irwin 's best friend no longer has ties to the wildlife expert's Australian zoo. According to Radar , Steve's widow, Terri Irwin, has complete control over the operations of the company after Wes Mannion left his position as the zoo's director in July of 2020.

The ultra private Mannion, whom Steve used to refer to as his "little brother," was a prominent associate in the park's dealings for years. However, according to documents, the late zoologist's wife was named the sole director and secretary of the business over two years ago.

BINDI IRWIN PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE DAD STEVE IRWIN & HER YOUNG FAMILY WITH 'GRACEFUL WARRIOR' TATTOO

Devoted fans of the Irwin family vocalized their concern about Mannion's absence. "Wondering whether Wes Mannion still works at Australia Zoo is occupying way too much of my brain space right now. But, like why isn't he on the website anyone or on the Crikey 'Rona special'?" one social media user wrote.

"Where is Wes Mannion??? Is he ok? I miss him on the shows and I never here you guys talk about him anymore? Is he still the director?" one added, while another chimed in, "Yes he disappeared after Covid."

However, it appears that Mannion simply left for another job, as he's now the director of his own family-run business, Hollow Log Homes. The company, which builds nesting boxes for struggling wildlife after deforestation, was founded by his wife Dominique Franks ' parents.

FROM FAMILY RIFTS TO PETA BACKLASH, INSIDE THE BIGGEST SCANDALS THAT PLAGUED THE IRWIN FAMILY OVER THE YEARS

As OK! previously reported , the beloved television star passed away in September 2006 after he was unexpectedly attacked and killed by a stingray. In the years following his tragic passing, Terri, their daughter, Bindi Irwin , and son, Robert Irwin, found it difficult to run the zoo during the pandemic without the patriarch.

“It has probably been the hardest time in our lives other than when dad passed away ,” Bindi explained in an interview. “For us it’s been difficult [because] Australia Zoo has over a thousand animals. We literally can’t ever close.”

“We still had to feed all our animals, do checkups,” she said of keeping the zoo operating. “It’s as if we were still open, but without any visitors.”

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

